Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd Buys Shopify Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, CAE Inc

- New Purchases: MNST, CYBR, BAMR, FDX, GS, IGIB, USIG, ABCM, PYPL, WRB, EXPD, VTI, VLO, TGT, GLD, SONY, AOS, OGN, MS, LQD, IEI, GBOX,
- Added Positions: SHOP, FNV, CNI, AMZN, OTEX, GWRE, PGR, SHW, BABA, IBKR, CB, BKNG, SPY, CPRT, LCII, FB, MSFT, VRSK, BDX, AAPL, RY, DSGX, MA, GOOGL, ALC, YUMC, PEP, UL, TSM, BAC, CACC, HDB, ALYA, DEO, ABEV, BAX, BIDU, TM, TRV, TSN, SFBS, V, WMT, DIS, WFG, JOBS, CM, INFY, SNY, ROST, DHR, DD, EDU, MDLZ, FMX, HLT, IBM, IHG, ITW,
- Reduced Positions: ENB, TD, CAE, CMCSA, BNS, ORCL, EOG, TJX, BRK.B, BAM, MFC, GIB, TRI, QSR, NTR, GIL, NVS, STN, PBA, PG, MMM, TRP, CL, USB, JNJ, SU, XOM, KMB, FMS, MTB, IQV, RELX, PM, EMR, LLY, BAP, RCI, RDS.A, CNQ, ADP, BBD, OZK, BERY, BIP, CP, MO, CVX, WFC, TU, COST, CVS, TCOM, WBA, VOD, PEG, ZBH, DGX, VTRS, ZTS, VZ, TYL, SLF, TTE, SJR, SNN, TXN, HSBC, SBUX, KO, ABBV, AFL, ALL, AMCR, BUD, T, SAN, BMO, BK, BCE, BMY, BEP, BF.B, CVE, CSCO, PFE, DVA, DFS, DLTR, D, DUK, FTS, GSK, IMO, ING, INTC, IFF, MET, NGG, NKE, NVO,
- Sold Out: SFIX, AMAT, MEOH, RP, GE, TCX, DNN, KOR, KOR, FSV, BEPC, A8C3,
For the details of Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jarislowsky%2C+fraser+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 12,161,571 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.01%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 24,456,631 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 15,947,990 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
- Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 17,940,141 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 594,140 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.75%
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 549,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $155.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 274,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 167,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $400.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Abcam PLC (ABCM)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Abcam PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.47 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $20.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 108,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (USIG)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $60.36, with an estimated average price of $59.37. The stock is now traded at around $60.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1460.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 594,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 134.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,703,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.98%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 91,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 208.86%. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 872,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 9885.69%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $97.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 314,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 47,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.Sold Out: Methanex Corp (MEOH)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Methanex Corp. The sale prices were between $32.32 and $40.95, with an estimated average price of $36.77.Sold Out: Corvus Gold Inc (KOR)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Corvus Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.79 and $3.11, with an estimated average price of $2.51.Sold Out: FirstService Corp (FSV)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in FirstService Corp. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $163.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. Also check out:
