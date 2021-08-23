Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd Buys Shopify Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, CAE Inc

New Purchases: MNST, CYBR, BAMR, FDX, GS, IGIB, USIG, ABCM, PYPL, WRB, EXPD, VTI, VLO, TGT, GLD, SONY, AOS, OGN, MS, LQD, IEI, GBOX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shopify Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, sells Enbridge Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, CAE Inc, Comcast Corp, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd owns 227 stocks with a total value of $21.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 12,161,571 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.01% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 24,456,631 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 15,947,990 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 17,940,141 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 594,140 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.75%

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 549,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $155.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 274,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 167,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $400.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Abcam PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.47 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $20.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 108,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $60.36, with an estimated average price of $59.37. The stock is now traded at around $60.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1460.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 594,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 134.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,703,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.98%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 91,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 208.86%. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 872,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 9885.69%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $97.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 314,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 47,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Methanex Corp. The sale prices were between $32.32 and $40.95, with an estimated average price of $36.77.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Corvus Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.79 and $3.11, with an estimated average price of $2.51.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in FirstService Corp. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $163.66.