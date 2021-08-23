Logo
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Buys Invacare Corp, Daseke Inc, Major Drilling Group International Inc, Sells Tecnoglass Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, The Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rutabaga Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invacare Corp, Daseke Inc, Major Drilling Group International Inc, Matrix Service Co, RCM Technologies Inc, sells Tecnoglass Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, The Bancorp Inc, Manitowoc Co Inc, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rutabaga+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) - 1,157,354 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) - 642,424 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  3. Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) - 371,871 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.44%
  4. The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 325,011 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.51%
  5. L.B. Foster Co (FSTR) - 399,126 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.83%
New Purchase: Daseke Inc (DSKE)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Daseke Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $7.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 505,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RCM Technologies Inc (RCMT)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc initiated holding in RCM Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.33 and $4.22, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invacare Corp (IVC)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Invacare Corp by 2601.69%. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.32. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 892,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Major Drilling Group International Inc (MJDLF)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Major Drilling Group International Inc by 969.70%. The purchase prices were between $5.18 and $9.11, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 494,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Matrix Service Co by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 648,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
