Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Buys Invacare Corp, Daseke Inc, Major Drilling Group International Inc, Sells Tecnoglass Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, The Bancorp Inc

Investment company Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Invacare Corp, Daseke Inc, Major Drilling Group International Inc, Matrix Service Co, RCM Technologies Inc, sells Tecnoglass Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, The Bancorp Inc, Manitowoc Co Inc, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) - 1,157,354 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) - 642,424 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) - 371,871 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.44% The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 325,011 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.51% L.B. Foster Co (FSTR) - 399,126 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.83%

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Daseke Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $7.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 505,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc initiated holding in RCM Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.33 and $4.22, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Invacare Corp by 2601.69%. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.32. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 892,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Major Drilling Group International Inc by 969.70%. The purchase prices were between $5.18 and $9.11, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 494,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Matrix Service Co by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 648,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.