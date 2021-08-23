Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Buys Organon, Global Payments Inc, Phreesia Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, General Electric Co, Sherwin-Williams Co

- New Purchases: OGN, BBL, VIG,
- Added Positions: GPN, APD, IQV, PHR, QCOM, BHP, ABBV, COST, JPM, MKC, MDT, SYY, ABT, CB,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, JNJ, BRK.B, SHW, CSCO, CAT, ADP, STT, UL, MMM, AAPL, EMR, CL, KO, CARR, GOOGL, OTIS, XOM, INTC, ALC, IWM, IVV, DE, EEM, MCD, IEMG, SPGI, SLB, GIS, AMGN, UPS, VWO, WBA,
- Sold Out: GE, EFA, GLW,
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 562,961 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 673,285 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 376,095 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 24,958 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 462,774 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 57,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $165.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Phreesia Inc (PHR)
Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp added to a holding in Phreesia Inc by 44.47%. The purchase prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.
