Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Buys Organon, Global Payments Inc, Phreesia Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, General Electric Co, Sherwin-Williams Co

Investment company Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Current Portfolio ) buys Organon, Global Payments Inc, Phreesia Inc, BHP Group, BHP Group PLC, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, General Electric Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp . As of 2021Q2, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp owns 101 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 562,961 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 673,285 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 376,095 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 24,958 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 462,774 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 57,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $165.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp added to a holding in Phreesia Inc by 44.47%. The purchase prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.