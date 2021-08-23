Logo
Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Buys Organon, Global Payments Inc, Phreesia Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, General Electric Co, Sherwin-Williams Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Organon, Global Payments Inc, Phreesia Inc, BHP Group, BHP Group PLC, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, General Electric Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp . As of 2021Q2, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp owns 101 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nichols+%26+pratt+advisers+llp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 562,961 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 673,285 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  3. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 376,095 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 24,958 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 462,774 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 57,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $165.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp added to a holding in Phreesia Inc by 44.47%. The purchase prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP . Also check out:

1. NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NICHOLS & PRATT ADVISERS LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

insider