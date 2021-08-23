Security National Trust Co Buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Square Inc, Sells , T. Rowe Price Group Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: SSB, MTB, OGN, IBDP, CORP, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO, FIX, KORP, MBB, CLOV, UGI, SPHQ, VSMV, TMUS, VXUS, ARKK, PGJ, RFG, PLD, DHI, ATVI, AKAM, ALB, AON, AZO, AVY, BBY, FIS, LDOS, DCOM, LVS, PXD, PWR, RDS.A, STE, ZBRA,

SSB, MTB, OGN, IBDP, CORP, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO, FIX, KORP, MBB, CLOV, UGI, SPHQ, VSMV, TMUS, VXUS, ARKK, PGJ, RFG, PLD, DHI, ATVI, AKAM, ALB, AON, AZO, AVY, BBY, FIS, LDOS, DCOM, LVS, PXD, PWR, RDS.A, STE, ZBRA, Added Positions: PNC, TFC, SQ, STZ, SBUX, ROP, WBA, CSX, MDY, IVE, IVW, EEM, AGG, CRM, XLE, FBHS, KMI, PFE, FULT, BK, DUK, ENB, NEE, PPL, HON, KMB, WMB, WEC, WM, MDLZ, SNOW, SO, DVY, EIX, ETN, LRCX, CMCSA, MS,

PNC, TFC, SQ, STZ, SBUX, ROP, WBA, CSX, MDY, IVE, IVW, EEM, AGG, CRM, XLE, FBHS, KMI, PFE, FULT, BK, DUK, ENB, NEE, PPL, HON, KMB, WMB, WEC, WM, MDLZ, SNOW, SO, DVY, EIX, ETN, LRCX, CMCSA, MS, Reduced Positions: TROW, HD, AAPL, EFA, AMZN, TMO, MSFT, IJK, IJT, T, DIS, IJJ, MMM, CB, ADP, CAT, JPM, MA, V, PYPL, BLK, CL, COST, GOOGL, LOW, ORCL, PEP, PG, RTX, GOOG, IJH, AEP, AMAT, BA, BMY, CVX, D, GILD, IBM, PPG, QCOM, STFC, ZBH, FB, IJS, ABT, ADBE, APD, MO, AMT, AME, BAX, DLR, EOG, GIS, GS, LHX, TT, LMT, MCD, VTRS, OMC, PSA, DGX, TXN, UPS, VMC, EBAY, ABBV, IEFA, IJR, IVV, MUB, QUAL, SLY, SPLV, XLP, AXP, BLL, BAC, CHD, CI, CTAS, DD, EMR, MMC, SPGI, MCK, NFG, NTAP, NVS, TJX, TFX, WFC, DFS, PSX, NOW, CDK, IR, DOW, CARR, OTIS, DIA, GLD, SLV, VNQ, VOO, VWO, XLK, XLY,

TROW, HD, AAPL, EFA, AMZN, TMO, MSFT, IJK, IJT, T, DIS, IJJ, MMM, CB, ADP, CAT, JPM, MA, V, PYPL, BLK, CL, COST, GOOGL, LOW, ORCL, PEP, PG, RTX, GOOG, IJH, AEP, AMAT, BA, BMY, CVX, D, GILD, IBM, PPG, QCOM, STFC, ZBH, FB, IJS, ABT, ADBE, APD, MO, AMT, AME, BAX, DLR, EOG, GIS, GS, LHX, TT, LMT, MCD, VTRS, OMC, PSA, DGX, TXN, UPS, VMC, EBAY, ABBV, IEFA, IJR, IVV, MUB, QUAL, SLY, SPLV, XLP, AXP, BLL, BAC, CHD, CI, CTAS, DD, EMR, MMC, SPGI, MCK, NFG, NTAP, NVS, TJX, TFX, WFC, DFS, PSX, NOW, CDK, IR, DOW, CARR, OTIS, DIA, GLD, SLV, VNQ, VOO, VWO, XLK, XLY, Sold Out: VAR, GE, USMV, DGRW, PFBI, AFG, STPK, WDC, VTI, PWV, ARKW, BR, PTMN, NFLX, M, DVN,

Wheeling, WV, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Square Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, South State Corp, sells , T. Rowe Price Group Inc, General Electric Co, State Auto Financial Corp, AMETEK Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Security National Trust Co owns 405 stocks with a total value of $450 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SECURITY NATIONAL TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+national+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,845 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,410 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 176,224 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 41,770 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,972 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in South State Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $69.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $137.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.148000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.299000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 391.64%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 58,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Square Inc by 722.50%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $269.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $214.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in CSX Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.22, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.78.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in American Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76.