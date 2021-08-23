Logo
Security National Trust Co Buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Square Inc, Sells , T. Rowe Price Group Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wheeling, WV, based Investment company Security National Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Square Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, South State Corp, sells , T. Rowe Price Group Inc, General Electric Co, State Auto Financial Corp, AMETEK Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Security National Trust Co owns 405 stocks with a total value of $450 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SECURITY NATIONAL TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+national+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SECURITY NATIONAL TRUST CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,845 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,410 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 176,224 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 41,770 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,972 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
New Purchase: South State Corp (SSB)

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in South State Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $69.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $137.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E (VSMV)

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.148000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.299000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 391.64%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 58,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Square Inc by 722.50%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $269.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $214.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in CSX Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Premier Financial Bancorp Inc (PFBI)

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.22, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.78.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in American Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of SECURITY NATIONAL TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. SECURITY NATIONAL TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. SECURITY NATIONAL TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SECURITY NATIONAL TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SECURITY NATIONAL TRUST CO keeps buying
