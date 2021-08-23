Logo
Madison Asset Management, Llc Buys PACCAR Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Fastenal Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Madison, WI, based Investment company Madison Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PACCAR Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Fastenal Co, NewMarket Corp, IHS Markit during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Madison Asset Management, Llc owns 314 stocks with a total value of $7.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madison+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,281,295 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  2. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,696,844 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  3. Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 3,882,156 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57%
  4. Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 1,501,753 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 54,394 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 796,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 262,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL)

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $41.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 694,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 418,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG)

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $190.91 and $206.51, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $200.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 104,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGIB)

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 157,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 84.13%. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,143,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3430.24%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 246,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund by 146.89%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $93.82, with an estimated average price of $91.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.548500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 494,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 270.23%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.274900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 446,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $116.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 888,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.17 and $57.07, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 840,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NewMarket Corp (NEU)

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in NewMarket Corp. The sale prices were between $306.92 and $388.66, with an estimated average price of $350.65.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.

Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.

Sold Out: (PRAH)

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
