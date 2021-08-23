Madison Asset Management, Llc Buys PACCAR Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Fastenal Co

New Purchases: SPHQ, IEI, DSTL, BBJP, IVOG, IGIB, FLGB, MLPA, LVS, PAVE, ABT, AES, RACE, CC, SIL, SYK, OSW, STZ, POWI, XPO, VOX, DSTX, COMB, BSV, BAMR, PNC, ANSS, WFC,

Madison, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PACCAR Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Fastenal Co, NewMarket Corp, IHS Markit during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Madison Asset Management, Llc owns 314 stocks with a total value of $7.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,281,295 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,696,844 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 3,882,156 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57% Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 1,501,753 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 54,394 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 796,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 262,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $41.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 694,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 418,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $190.91 and $206.51, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $200.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 104,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 157,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 84.13%. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,143,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3430.24%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 246,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund by 146.89%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $93.82, with an estimated average price of $91.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.548500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 494,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 270.23%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.274900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 446,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $116.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 888,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.17 and $57.07, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 840,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in NewMarket Corp. The sale prices were between $306.92 and $388.66, with an estimated average price of $350.65.

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55.

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.