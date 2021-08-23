Logo
Canal Insurance CO Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AeroVironment Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenville, SC, based Investment company Canal Insurance CO (Current Portfolio) buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AeroVironment Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, BP PLC, Livent Corp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Insurance CO. As of 2021Q2, Canal Insurance CO owns 74 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Canal Insurance CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canal+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Canal Insurance CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,500 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
  2. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 150,166 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio.
  3. Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 40,093 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
  4. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 36,600 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
  5. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 165,000 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.26%
New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.553100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Livent Corp (LTHM)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Livent Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $21.17, with an estimated average price of $18.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.01 and $72.46, with an estimated average price of $64.24. The stock is now traded at around $83.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in AeroVironment Inc by 2900.00%. The purchase prices were between $100.15 and $121.64, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BP PLC (BP)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in BP PLC by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc by 1233.33%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Southern Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Root Inc (ROOT)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Root Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $5.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Canal Insurance CO.

