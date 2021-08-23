Canal Insurance CO Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AeroVironment Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc

- New Purchases: GSK, GOLD, LTHM, NIO, LIT, SPXS, TSLA, PTRA, VZ, OGN,
- Added Positions: AVAV, BP, ABT, KTOS, SO, ROOT,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, CVS, PFE, RDS.A, MSFT, ENB,
For the details of Canal Insurance CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canal+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Canal Insurance CO
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,500 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 150,166 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio.
- Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 40,093 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 36,600 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 165,000 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.26%
Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.553100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Livent Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $21.17, with an estimated average price of $18.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.01 and $72.46, with an estimated average price of $64.24. The stock is now traded at around $83.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)
Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)
Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in AeroVironment Inc by 2900.00%. The purchase prices were between $100.15 and $121.64, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BP PLC (BP)
Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in BP PLC by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)
Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc by 1233.33%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Southern Co (SO)
Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Southern Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Root Inc (ROOT)
Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Root Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $5.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
