TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC Buys Hubbell Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Vimeo Inc, Sells ChemoCentryx Inc, , Bill.com Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hubbell Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Vimeo Inc, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, MYT Netherlands Parent BV, sells ChemoCentryx Inc, , Bill.com Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC owns 226 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timessquare+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC
  1. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 1,341,500 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76%
  2. Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 1,810,000 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02%
  3. Gartner Inc (IT) - 777,600 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46%
  4. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 744,990 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47%
  5. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 500,700 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.67%
New Purchase: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.31 and $199.78, with an estimated average price of $188.88. The stock is now traded at around $202.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 306,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,084,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $8.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,998,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MYT Netherlands Parent BV (MYTE)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.626700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,623,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,401,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,336,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 317.27%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 710,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Proto Labs Inc by 182.81%. The purchase prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 673,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rexnord Corp (RXN)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Rexnord Corp by 50.27%. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $52.46, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,880,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,041,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 113.91%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 861,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Trinet Group Inc by 92.52%. The purchase prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $91.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 699,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.

Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
