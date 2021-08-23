TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC Buys Hubbell Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Vimeo Inc, Sells ChemoCentryx Inc, , Bill.com Holdings Inc

New Purchases: HUBB, VMEO, AVAH, MYTE, BTRS, DRVN, INNV, TTEK, IAS, GLBE, CURI, CURI, ACVA, PAX, BOOT, SAIA, MTSI, TYL, MVBF, DNAY, FA, FLYW, VCTR, GHRS, SEMR, NEXI, GILD, DIS, MA, THC, SYF, CRM, NOAH, ICLR, CAH,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hubbell Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Vimeo Inc, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, MYT Netherlands Parent BV, sells ChemoCentryx Inc, , Bill.com Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC owns 226 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 1,341,500 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76% Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 1,810,000 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02% Gartner Inc (IT) - 777,600 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 744,990 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47% Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 500,700 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.67%

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.31 and $199.78, with an estimated average price of $188.88. The stock is now traded at around $202.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 306,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,084,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $8.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,998,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.626700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,623,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,401,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,336,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 317.27%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 710,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Proto Labs Inc by 182.81%. The purchase prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 673,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Rexnord Corp by 50.27%. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $52.46, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,880,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,041,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 113.91%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 861,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Trinet Group Inc by 92.52%. The purchase prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $91.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 699,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29.