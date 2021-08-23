Broderick Brian C Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells 3M Co, General Electric Co, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

New Purchases: ANVS,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Annovis Bio Inc, sells 3M Co, General Electric Co, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broderick Brian C. As of 2021Q2, Broderick Brian C owns 73 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 142,562 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 61,831 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,725 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 39,784 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,896 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Annovis Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $96.1, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 78.02%. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 57,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Nike Inc by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $229.623800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 24,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.