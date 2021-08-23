Kidder Stephen W Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Sells 3M Co, Intel Corp, General Electric Co

New Purchases: SFIX, CHD,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, State Street Corporation, sells 3M Co, Intel Corp, General Electric Co, Sysco Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kidder Stephen W. As of 2021Q2, Kidder Stephen W owns 68 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,610 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,928 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,522 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 76,178 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 34,240 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $40.824900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 66.32%. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 67,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $229.623800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $87.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.