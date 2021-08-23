Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys Brooks Automation Inc, IAA Inc, Farfetch, Sells Proofpoint Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Burlington Stores Inc

New Purchases: BRKS, IAA, FTCH, SBNY, VMEO, BLFS, TKNO,

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Brooks Automation Inc, IAA Inc, Farfetch, Leslies Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, sells Proofpoint Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, PPD Inc, Monster Beverage Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owns 184 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 1,017,608 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87% Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 616,633 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 808,588 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 176,314 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82% Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 724,247 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 539,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in IAA Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 459,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 432,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 185,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $251.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $44.62, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 126,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 90.24%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,460,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 43.14%. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $155.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 420,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 56.77%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $118.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 397,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01. The stock is now traded at around $82.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 753,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $75.71, with an estimated average price of $65.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 860,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $63.681900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 695,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $13.97.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.