Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys Brooks Automation Inc, IAA Inc, Farfetch, Sells Proofpoint Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Burlington Stores Inc

- New Purchases: BRKS, IAA, FTCH, SBNY, VMEO, BLFS, TKNO,
- Added Positions: LESL, RL, CYBR, OLLI, MGPI, HQY, U, AXON, PLMR, ONTO, EXEL, TNDM, PRAA, WING, LPRO, SI, CHEF, IRTC, ICFI, WMG, POOL, BFAM, MIME, RVLV, PRO, PRG, MRCY, PZZA, GTYH, AMRC, SUPN, FEYE, HEI.A, PXD, AVAV, ROLL, VNOM, ROP, KEYS, VEEV, CPRT, SDGR, HSIC, LHX, CHRW, BF.B, ALXN, FAST, DBX, KLAC, NVDA, SPLK, ABMD,
- Reduced Positions: PFPT, BURL, PPD, ROKU, TW, TTWO, MNST, CHUY, LYV, CHGG, PODD, ICLR, SITE, KRNT, GPN, FOXF, FND, AZPN, TECH, PIPR, FIVN, IDXX, ROST, SHOP, DOCU, SQ, YETI, KTOS, RGEN, GRMN, LULU, INFO, QLYS, NEOG, CVGW, ACHC, ENV, QTWO, TREX, LGND, SLAB, SMTC, MANH, POWI, MKTX, LASR, GLOB, SPOT, VRNS, RPAY, AZEK, MEG, EGHT, RPD, NATI, BCPC, CIEN, CSGP, CGNX, HUBG, ILMN, MMS, GWRE, NUVA, OMCL, TYL, WEX, ULTA, SPSC, PCRX, ANGI, NFLX, MSFT, LNN, LMNR, HSTM, ECPG, ECHO,
- Sold Out: PRLB, WIFI, EGOV, IPHI,
For the details of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+investment+management+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC
- Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 1,017,608 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
- Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 616,633 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
- Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 808,588 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 176,314 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 724,247 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 539,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAA Inc (IAA)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in IAA Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 459,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 432,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 185,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $251.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $44.62, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 126,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 90.24%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,460,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 43.14%. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $155.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 420,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 56.77%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $118.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 397,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01. The stock is now traded at around $82.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 753,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $75.71, with an estimated average price of $65.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 860,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $63.681900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 695,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04.Sold Out: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $13.97.Sold Out: (EGOV)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.
