Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys Brooks Automation Inc, IAA Inc, Farfetch, Sells Proofpoint Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Burlington Stores Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys Brooks Automation Inc, IAA Inc, Farfetch, Sells Proofpoint Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Burlington Stores Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Stephens Investment Management Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Brooks Automation Inc, IAA Inc, Farfetch, Leslies Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, sells Proofpoint Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, PPD Inc, Monster Beverage Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owns 184 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+investment+management+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC
  1. Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 1,017,608 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
  2. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 616,633 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
  3. Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 808,588 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  4. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 176,314 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
  5. Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 724,247 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 539,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAA Inc (IAA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in IAA Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 459,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 432,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 185,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $251.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $44.62, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 126,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 90.24%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,460,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 43.14%. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $155.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 420,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 56.77%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $118.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 397,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01. The stock is now traded at around $82.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 753,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $75.71, with an estimated average price of $65.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 860,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $63.681900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 695,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Sold Out: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $13.97.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stephens Investment Management Group LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider