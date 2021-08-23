Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys Arthur J. Gallagher, TopBuild Corp, Autodesk Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: AJG, IBP,
- Added Positions: BLD, ADSK, AMZN, MA, COO, FTV, CBRE, KEYS, ADBE, AEM, CHTR, NDSN,
- Reduced Positions: TMUS, CMCSA, BRK.B, MMC, BDX, GOOG, SHW, WCN, Y, HD, MLM, INTU, EOG, UNH, TSCO, APD, TXN, ADI, TRI, POOL, MSFT, CSGP, FISV, FIS, DHR, SPGI, J, ALC, UNP, MCD, TMO, CTAS, ICUI, ATVI, ICE, NKE, MSCI, PYPL,
- Sold Out: A,
For the details of Findlay Park Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/findlay+park+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,670,326 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 2,804,587 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.76%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,631,378 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.06%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 309,713 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 4,971,160 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.2%
Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $143.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 2,187,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)
Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 937,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TopBuild Corp (BLD)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in TopBuild Corp by 436.38%. The purchase prices were between $179.93 and $232.06, with an estimated average price of $207.16. The stock is now traded at around $217.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,564,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 29.76%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $336.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,804,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 73.56%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 126,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 186.79%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $359.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 647,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 87.21%. The purchase prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68. The stock is now traded at around $442.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 567,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 266.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,797,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14.
