Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys Arthur J. Gallagher, TopBuild Corp, Autodesk Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Findlay Park Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Arthur J. Gallagher, TopBuild Corp, Autodesk Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Findlay Park Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, Findlay Park Partners LLP owns 52 stocks with a total value of $14.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Findlay Park Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/findlay+park+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Findlay Park Partners LLP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,670,326 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
  2. Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 2,804,587 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.76%
  3. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,631,378 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.06%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 309,713 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94%
  5. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 4,971,160 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.2%
New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $143.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 2,187,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 937,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TopBuild Corp (BLD)

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in TopBuild Corp by 436.38%. The purchase prices were between $179.93 and $232.06, with an estimated average price of $207.16. The stock is now traded at around $217.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,564,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 29.76%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $336.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,804,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 73.56%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 126,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 186.79%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $359.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 647,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 87.21%. The purchase prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68. The stock is now traded at around $442.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 567,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 266.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,797,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Findlay Park Partners LLP. Also check out:

1. Findlay Park Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Findlay Park Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Findlay Park Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Findlay Park Partners LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
insider

insider