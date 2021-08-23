Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys Arthur J. Gallagher, TopBuild Corp, Autodesk Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: AJG, IBP,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arthur J. Gallagher, TopBuild Corp, Autodesk Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Findlay Park Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, Findlay Park Partners LLP owns 52 stocks with a total value of $14.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,670,326 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 2,804,587 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.76% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,631,378 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 309,713 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 4,971,160 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.2%

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $143.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 2,187,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 937,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in TopBuild Corp by 436.38%. The purchase prices were between $179.93 and $232.06, with an estimated average price of $207.16. The stock is now traded at around $217.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,564,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 29.76%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $336.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,804,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 73.56%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 126,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 186.79%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $359.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 647,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 87.21%. The purchase prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68. The stock is now traded at around $442.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 567,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 266.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,797,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14.