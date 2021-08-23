Logo
Geller Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells NovoCure, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Geller Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, sells NovoCure, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geller Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Geller Advisors LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Geller Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geller+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Geller Advisors LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 412,269 shares, 35.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 298,275 shares, 27.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  3. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 224,423 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 101,313 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 28,451 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Geller Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $242.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 28,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST)

Geller Advisors LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.58 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $60.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.882900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 25,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Geller Advisors LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.015500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Geller Advisors LLC initiated holding in Genmab A/S. The purchase prices were between $32.83 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $38.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Empire State Realty OP LP (ESBA)

Geller Advisors LLC initiated holding in Empire State Realty OP LP. The purchase prices were between $10.96 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.7. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Geller Advisors LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Geller Advisors LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 93.50%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Geller Advisors LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 62.16%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Geller Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 103.30%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Geller Advisors LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 38.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $109.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Geller Advisors LLC added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $98.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Geller Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Geller Advisors LLC. Also check out:

