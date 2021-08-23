Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc Buys ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells VF Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc Buys ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells VF Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells VF Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mycio+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 1,002,145 shares, 64.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
  2. Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 575,976 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 174,679 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.49%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,366 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,795 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD)

Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.299900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 60.01%. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $93.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 67,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 81.49%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $124.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 31,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 39,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.95%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $410.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

1. MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider