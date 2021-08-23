Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc Buys ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells VF Corp

- New Purchases: IYLD, AXP,
- Added Positions: CB, NOBL, IEFA, SDY, VIG, SPY, VEA, IWM, VOO, IWR, EFA, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: VFC, BNL, JPM,
These are the top 5 holdings of MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 1,002,145 shares, 64.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
- Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 575,976 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 174,679 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.49%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,366 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,795 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83%
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.299900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 60.01%. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $93.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 67,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 81.49%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $124.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 31,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 39,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.95%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $410.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.
