Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells General Electric Co, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund, Corteva Inc, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $770 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marble+harbor+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,627 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 298,744 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 126,881 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  4. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 143,134 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  5. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 42,346 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $362.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $650.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $410.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 102.30%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 64.42%. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.83.

Sold Out: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC. Also check out:

1. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC keeps buying

