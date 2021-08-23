Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

New Purchases: FLOT, ICSH, TGT, ADBE, CVS, COP, CACC, FB, JCO, OGN,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells General Electric Co, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund, Corteva Inc, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $770 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,627 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 298,744 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 126,881 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 143,134 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 42,346 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $362.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $650.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $410.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 102.30%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 64.42%. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.83.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.