ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Olin Corp, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Procter & Gamble Co

- New Purchases: SCHW, DRI, ODFL, OMC, MIDD, NTNX, CNR, NSA, HIBB, INDB, EAT, EVRI, MANH, BPMC, VSTM, AAWW, WLK, WSM, PLCE, RVLV, BBIO, GPMT, IBRX, FTI, BXC, ONTO, SAGE, DDD, SWAV, CLDX, DSX, EGLE, M, PDCE, CELH, BHR, SESN, FPI, ANF, CRIS, EVC, GPX, MDCA, MPB, NR, INVE, SBOW, UBA, IDT, VTGN, MTDR, TLYS, ALDX, ASIX, ORGO, KDNY, HYFM, OCDX, CTRN, ISRG, MSTR, NTLA, SELB, AA, URBN, MRUS, SPT, PLD, T, AKR, ACC, ARW, ALOT, BRC, VIAC, KINS, GPS, HSII, HPQ, HBP, IP, CSR, GOGL, MRO, NOC, OGE, RRD, ROG, R, SLM, SMBC, SUP, NLOK, TEX, TOL, TRNS, X, VHI, WFC, WLL, AAT, TGLS, AR, INGN, BPRN, THRY, AFIN, COGT, TPTX, ALTG, RRBI, PLTR, CGEM, XOG, BCEI, BCEI, OGN, VMEO,
- Added Positions: OLN, DKS, TXRH, MAN, CROX, CMI, SAIA, FL, SJI, OVV, CARR, DNLI, UCTT, BCC, BRKS, AMN, SITE, APPS, ARWR, AMEH, HIMX, MKSI, CRL, IRWD, ABM, BIDU, BOOT, SSP, SAFM, MCB, SMTC, PCH, EXR, CYH, OZK, FEYE, CCEP, CSTR, JBT, IQV, RBNC, PLXS, FELE, ICHR, CBZ, AVY, SEM, WWW, MTEM, APPN, MGY, MEIP, BRY, NXST, MMS, EOG, CMCSA, NWSA, CSCO, ALLO, XOM, PACW, BRKR, ADS, LMNR, ANTM, INTU, USB, JNJ, SR, BAC, OSK, OII, NYCB, NJR, MU,
- Reduced Positions: LLY, PG, VRTX, EBAY, MSFT, QCOM, AAPL, JD, BAH, ETSY, AMZN, FORM, GOOG, GNRC, APAM, CHCT, AMED, HALO, FBHS, LAD, RGR, GOOGL, NSIT, UNH, BABA, HDB, NVDA, FB, PYPL, RGEN, KDMN, ADBE, HAIN, HD, SYNH, BLD, NTRA, INFY, POOL, SNPS, THC, TMO, MA, TSLA, MEI, OMI, POWI, CRM, TGT, TER, V, ABBV, VCEL, BMY, COHU, FDX, KLAC, LRCX, MTZ, NWPX, TXN, URI, WMT, VRTS, GMRE, EFA, ATVI, AMD, AMWD, AZO, BLDR, CVS, COST, GPN, LEN, LOW, NFLX, NKE, PLUG, PHM, STMP, CSIQ, CNXC, AAP, DHI, GS, KSU, LH, LSCC, LPX, MCK, MET, CDMO, SPXC, ZBH, ACM, SRNE, AVGO, FTNT, SSNC, HZNP, XLRN, VEEV, MBUU, KEYS, QRVO, PDD, PINS, AMAT, ARNA, DHR, EFSC, FCX, GTN, MHO, UFPI, LQDT, ENSG, KDP, ENV, HQY, ADNT, CNNE, TENB, YETI, ZM, AIT, CAT, COP, CCRN, DECK, DE, EEFT, FRME, HRB, HL, ORCL, PPBI, SIMO, SPG, SWKS, SPTN, STLD, TEVA, DIS, OC, PRIM, TGH, TITN, GM, PFSI, CCS, TMST, UE, ZEPP,
- Sold Out: AMGN, DPZ, AZPN, BJ, CMD, PPD, EBS, MEDP, ZBRA, HUBS, CCK, CAI, MODV, RPM, IBP, LITE, ZS, SPSC, REYN, NVAX, EXAS, MANT, FGEN, BKI, HRTX, EGO, QDEL, EBSB, PLAN, CLNE, RDUS, CACI, DAC, BGS, TRUE, RYAM, MYE, SSD, CLW, RH, HYRE, ACWI, BCRX, CE, IMKTA, KRNY, VIVO, SHEN, TBBK, WTBA, CPRX, FOLD, MUSA, GLYC, HOME, ANAB, CUE, ANDE, DVN, OSUR, OSTK, WDFC, AVRO, ACTG, BMRN, CPB, CAH, CVCO, CNC, CNBKA, CIR, CDE, CMC, CNSL, DAR, PLUS, ROCK, HOLX, INTC, MHK, PFSW, PPC, PWR, RDN, SBNY, SYKE, UCBI, VLY, WNC, WBA, AUY, ZUMZ, GRBK, IOVA, USCR, CMRE, MOS, SLCA, COOP, HASI, CDW, ESNT, FCBP, ALTA, SQ, TEAM, PUMP, APG, EAF, CHX, MRNA,
These are the top 5 holdings of ClariVest Asset Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,447,309 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 726,792 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,284 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 232,455 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 347,732 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 206,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 68,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $283.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 38,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 118,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 161,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Olin Corp (OLN)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Olin Corp by 1364.91%. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 322,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 104.08%. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 264,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc by 1318.25%. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 99,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc by 343666.67%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $123.85, with an estimated average price of $117.54. The stock is now traded at around $120.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 72,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crocs Inc (CROX)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 495.37%. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $143.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 88,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 65.03%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $234.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 71,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $367.79 and $466.49, with an estimated average price of $422.43.Sold Out: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1.Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $45.74.Sold Out: (CMD)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.
