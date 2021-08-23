ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Olin Corp, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: SCHW, DRI, ODFL, OMC, MIDD, NTNX, CNR, NSA, HIBB, INDB, EAT, EVRI, MANH, BPMC, VSTM, AAWW, WLK, WSM, PLCE, RVLV, BBIO, GPMT, IBRX, FTI, BXC, ONTO, SAGE, DDD, SWAV, CLDX, DSX, EGLE, M, PDCE, CELH, BHR, SESN, FPI, ANF, CRIS, EVC, GPX, MDCA, MPB, NR, INVE, SBOW, UBA, IDT, VTGN, MTDR, TLYS, ALDX, ASIX, ORGO, KDNY, HYFM, OCDX, CTRN, ISRG, MSTR, NTLA, SELB, AA, URBN, MRUS, SPT, PLD, T, AKR, ACC, ARW, ALOT, BRC, VIAC, KINS, GPS, HSII, HPQ, HBP, IP, CSR, GOGL, MRO, NOC, OGE, RRD, ROG, R, SLM, SMBC, SUP, NLOK, TEX, TOL, TRNS, X, VHI, WFC, WLL, AAT, TGLS, AR, INGN, BPRN, THRY, AFIN, COGT, TPTX, ALTG, RRBI, PLTR, CGEM, XOG, BCEI, BCEI, OGN, VMEO,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Olin Corp, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ClariVest Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, ClariVest Asset Management LLC owns 752 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,447,309 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 726,792 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,284 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73% Facebook Inc (FB) - 232,455 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 347,732 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 206,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 68,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $283.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 38,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 118,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 161,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Olin Corp by 1364.91%. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 322,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 104.08%. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 264,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc by 1318.25%. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 99,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc by 343666.67%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $123.85, with an estimated average price of $117.54. The stock is now traded at around $120.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 72,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 495.37%. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $143.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 88,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 65.03%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $234.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 71,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $367.79 and $466.49, with an estimated average price of $422.43.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $45.74.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.