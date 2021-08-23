Logo
ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Olin Corp, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Procter & Gamble Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company ClariVest Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Olin Corp, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ClariVest Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, ClariVest Asset Management LLC owns 752 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ClariVest Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarivest+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ClariVest Asset Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,447,309 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 726,792 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,284 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 232,455 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 347,732 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 206,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 68,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $283.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 38,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 118,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 161,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Olin Corp (OLN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Olin Corp by 1364.91%. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 322,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 104.08%. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 264,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc by 1318.25%. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 99,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc by 343666.67%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $123.85, with an estimated average price of $117.54. The stock is now traded at around $120.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 72,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crocs Inc (CROX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 495.37%. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $143.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 88,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 65.03%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $234.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 71,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $367.79 and $466.49, with an estimated average price of $422.43.

Sold Out: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1.

Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $45.74.

Sold Out: (CMD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of ClariVest Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. ClariVest Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ClariVest Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ClariVest Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ClariVest Asset Management LLC keeps buying
