GSI Capital Advisors LLC Buys Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Public Storage, Sells Prologis Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Americold Realty Trust

New Purchases: REXR, PSA, WPC, SBAC, HIW,

REXR, PSA, WPC, SBAC, HIW, Added Positions: FR, LSI, BRX, SBRA, ROIC, INVH, SRC,

FR, LSI, BRX, SBRA, ROIC, INVH, SRC, Reduced Positions: PLD, VER, EQIX, O, AMH, AMT, VTR, AVB, ELS, CPT, PGRE, KRC, SPG, MGP, PDM, PK, HST,

PLD, VER, EQIX, O, AMH, AMT, VTR, AVB, ELS, CPT, PGRE, KRC, SPG, MGP, PDM, PK, HST, Sold Out: EXR, COLD, WRI, JBGS, HTA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Public Storage, W.P. Carey Inc, SBA Communications Corp, sells Prologis Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Weingarten Realty Investors, VEREIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GSI Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, GSI Capital Advisors LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GSI Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gsi+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 23,991 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.36% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 72,631 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.67% Ventas Inc (VTR) - 260,291 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.15% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) - 254,126 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.77% Life Storage Inc (LSI) - 117,585 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.70%

GSI Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.4 and $59.26, with an estimated average price of $55.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 202,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $323.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 18,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 69,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $359.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 13,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $48.62, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 82,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 122.77%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $53.91, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 254,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $85.95 and $108.42, with an estimated average price of $98.04. The stock is now traded at around $121.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 117,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $20.23 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 347,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 486,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 391,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 181,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The sale prices were between $30.81 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $26.7 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $28.27.