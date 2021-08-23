Zevin Asset Management Llc Buys Croda International PLC, Kubota Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Vestas Wind Systems A/S

New Purchases: COIHF, DIS, NFLX, CRBN, INTC, CHTR,

COIHF, DIS, NFLX, CRBN, INTC, CHTR, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, CL, DLR, KUBTY, AON, MELI, UL, CB, ABBV, EBAY, NVS, TCEHY, GOOGL, EMR, PYPL, LIN, TJX, NVZMY, EXPD, ADI, ULTA, TCTZF, AXAHY, PNC, KR, HD, HDB, ECL, COST, PEAK, KYCCF, CONE, MRK, JNJ, DSI,

AAPL, MSFT, CL, DLR, KUBTY, AON, MELI, UL, CB, ABBV, EBAY, NVS, TCEHY, GOOGL, EMR, PYPL, LIN, TJX, NVZMY, EXPD, ADI, ULTA, TCTZF, AXAHY, PNC, KR, HD, HDB, ECL, COST, PEAK, KYCCF, CONE, MRK, JNJ, DSI, Reduced Positions: AMZN, VWDRY, UPS, NVZMF, IBM, ORCL,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Croda International PLC, Kubota Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, sells Vestas Wind Systems A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zevin Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Zevin Asset Management Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $499 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zevin+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 132,263 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Visa Inc (V) - 112,141 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 16,340 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,197 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 103,039 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Croda International PLC. The purchase prices were between $87.03 and $102.35, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $124.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 26,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $549.162000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $168.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $793.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zevin Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Kubota Corp by 94.96%. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $124.43, with an estimated average price of $113.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zevin Asset Management Llc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.