Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells , WEC Energy Group Inc, Ecolab Inc

- New Purchases: SPMB, SPSB, XLC, STIP, QQQJ, ULST, FRC, GRMN, ILMN, IHAK, NUE, TDOC, MLAB, DECK, TTEK, IVV, LII, TREX, VIG, YUMC, NVMI, SUSA, PIO, ISRG, DCI,
- Added Positions: FLRN, BSV, SMH, TIP, QQQ, SPIB, SPY, INTU, AXP, POOL, SHW, DHI, ACN, PWR, JPM, DHR, NDAQ, TSM, AWK, TMO, UNP, COST, CHE, VTI, KOMP, REGN, CARR, XBI, MKTX, SYY, AMZN, IJR, AMT, ABT, WST, MCO, LIN, LQD, DOW, CTAS, AVY, GOOG, PYPL, LRCX, BRO, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: WEC, INTC, AGG, ES, AMGN, AAPL, MA, ECL, GIS, ROL, EEM, MSFT, JKHY, JNJ, MRK, NEE, NVS, BMY, T, FTV, LMT, XOM, HD, DIS, ROST, CE, BDX, BAX, CRM, SDY, TJX, HON, VZ, NKE, GOVT, MMM, MKC, PEP, PG, UNH, V, FDS, AMAT, CSCO, DG, DEO, ADP, DE, ASML, MINT, ROP, CVX, TFC, SWKS, SO, KO, MDY, XLU, TRV, PFE, CTSH, NOC, NTRS, CL, CMI, CVS, MCD, BABA, USB, AFL, VOT, AEP, TD, ALL, GL, SWK, GLD, SCHX, BAC, CLX, PSX, OTIS, NVDA, EMR, WTRG, GD,
- Sold Out: MBG, STZ, MAR, INDB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,257 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,838 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 240,853 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 43,022 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 42,581 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 131,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 82,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $83.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 23,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $105.909400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.568400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 355,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 279.01%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 226.16%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $260.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $550.365300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 34.89%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (MBG)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.Sold Out: Independent Bank Corp (INDB)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Independent Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $75.3 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $80.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc..
