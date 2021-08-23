Logo
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells , WEC Energy Group Inc, Ecolab Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells , WEC Energy Group Inc, Ecolab Inc, General Mills Inc, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. owns 233 stocks with a total value of $659 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penobscot+investment+management+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,257 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,838 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 240,853 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 43,022 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 42,581 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 131,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 82,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $83.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 23,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $105.909400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.568400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 355,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 279.01%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 226.16%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $260.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $550.365300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 34.89%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Sold Out: Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Independent Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $75.3 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $80.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. keeps buying
