Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, ASML Holding NV, Sells VF Corp, General Electric Co,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, ASML Holding NV, Twilio Inc, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, sells VF Corp, General Electric Co, , Carnival Corp, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC owns 231 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashfield+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,012,073 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 333,399 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  3. Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 78,262 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 207,592 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,920 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 91,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $797.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 170,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $343.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $34.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 45,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.684300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 630.29%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 31,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 47.82%. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 66,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 311.77%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $271.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 184.65%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 100.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 106,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
