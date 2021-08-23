Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, ASML Holding NV, Sells VF Corp, General Electric Co,

New Purchases: GSEW, ASML, TWLO, WOOF, USXF, BSCN, XLY, BSCO, CB, ESGV, GNRC, KLAC,

CRM, TER, ADI, ABNB, LLY, ICLN, IQV, BSV, ALGN, XBI, MS, FTNT, GLW, CAT, CCI, LIN, ILMN, BRK.B, VTI, WELL, BABA, VEEV, TREX, SWK, TXN, QCOM, RTX, VTIP, IWF, VXUS, HON, AWK, CMCSA, BX, VWO, VZ, VO, WM, A, XOM, TGT, RYT, PAYX, PANW, ORCL, NSC, NEE, MMC, LOW, KO, JPM, IVV, HEDJ, FAST, Reduced Positions: VFC, EL, ADBE, GOOGL, ABT, V, LMT, AMGN, BFAM, COTY, CVX, DIS, MRK, PXD, SBUX, NVS, LQD, T, IGIB, RACE, TTEK, FTV, FMC, ENB, EFA, BSCL, AGZ, WMT, XLV, SPYX, VB, ROK, PFF, MRCC, IJR, HYG, ECL, BR, BAB, AWR, AMP,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, ASML Holding NV, Twilio Inc, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, sells VF Corp, General Electric Co, , Carnival Corp, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC owns 231 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,012,073 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 333,399 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 78,262 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 207,592 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,920 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 91,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $797.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 170,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $343.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $34.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 45,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.684300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 630.29%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 31,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 47.82%. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 66,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 311.77%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $271.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 184.65%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 100.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 106,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.