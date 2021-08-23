Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Tru

New Purchases: FPEI, AIRR, DEF, FTGC, MMLG, GDX, EWC, RCD, RGI, BOTZ, IGV, SHV, SPLK, IGM, EEM, NEM, RIO, WKHS, CLIX, BAR, EBIZ, IAGG, KBWD, SMLV, FIW, IAUF, FDRR, QYLD, RYLD, GS, COP, EEMA, ESGE, SWAN, AMAT, FID, FEUZ, RBLX, DVN, LRCX, VTRS, PNC, RIGL, SLB, SCCO, URI, AVGO, YETI, STX, ARKQ, BIP, HCHC, GNRC, SUN, MNMD, SLVO, CB, THCX, ZOM,

FPEI, AIRR, DEF, FTGC, MMLG, GDX, EWC, RCD, RGI, BOTZ, IGV, SHV, SPLK, IGM, EEM, NEM, RIO, WKHS, CLIX, BAR, EBIZ, IAGG, KBWD, SMLV, FIW, IAUF, FDRR, QYLD, RYLD, GS, COP, EEMA, ESGE, SWAN, AMAT, FID, FEUZ, RBLX, DVN, LRCX, VTRS, PNC, RIGL, SLB, SCCO, URI, AVGO, YETI, STX, ARKQ, BIP, HCHC, GNRC, SUN, MNMD, SLVO, CB, THCX, ZOM, Added Positions: ITOT, VTI, QQQ, SCHX, VV, PFF, TIP, ANGL, SCHB, SHY, TSLA, MSFT, IWB, IVV, DTN, NVDA, TDOC, IBB, KWEB, HDV, IJH, IJR, JPM, SHOP, GLD, IXUS, ISRG, JNJ, IYK, V, PANW, EMB, MUB, UNH, SQ, IYW, PG, HD, PENN, PFE, IPO, QCOM, SPG, ROKU, FRI, TFC, LLY, NFLX, EMLP, IEMG, QUAL, ITCI, ZM, AMLP, FTSL, PYPL, IIPR, ESPO, FXR, XLY, MMM, IRDM, AGG, CIBR, DIA, GDXJ, VNQ, UNP, LQD, SPLV, XT, CRM, XLI, NEE, LMT, MCD, MRK, SIVB, AXON, VZ, ZTS, XLE, XLU, TGT, WMT, TXG, SDGR, DVY, SHYG, SLV, XLB, XLP, XLV, BAC, LNC, ORCL, WFC, CEF, MAXR, IEFA, VIG, VLUE, AMN, AMZN, CTRN, STZ, DUK, MA, CYBR, IHRT, FREQ, MP, CORN, FPX, IHI, IWF, IXN, IYR, RDVY, SPY, URTH, USMV, VOO, AAPL, BLK, BMY, CVX, CSCO, CMI, IBM, ILMN, INTC, PEP, REGN, SBUX, TJX, ZBH, GOOG, CZR, PINS, PTON, ONEM, SNOW, DM, ARKG, ARKK, EFG, FTA, IUSB, IVW, PSCH, QLTA, TDTT, VTEB, VYM, XLK, TVTY, BA, CDNS, GVA, NWL, PRU, STKL, TEVA, TMO, WM, VVR, PM, VEEV, GRWG, SPCE, NIO, ACWX, ASHR, FYX, HYD, IVE, IWD, IYF, PZA, TLT, VWO, NSP, AMD, MO, ANDE, FCX, HON, KEY, KMB, MDLZ, LVS, MEIP, SPGI, NOK, O, SONY, SO, TXN, USB, UPS, RTX, PRTK, RVT, LDOS, BX, FB, ABBV, UBER, ABNB, IWM, IWR, SOXX, VO, VUG, ATVI, AFL, ADP, BKSC, GOLD, BDX, BRK.B, CME, C, CLF, ETN, EMR, F, JNPR, BRW, JFR, JRO, HBI, DAL, TAL, APO, DSL, NEP, BABA, THQ, AM, VICI, ECOR, MDIA, PLTR, DFNL, FHLC, FUTY, MDIV, RWX, VTV, XAR,

ITOT, VTI, QQQ, SCHX, VV, PFF, TIP, ANGL, SCHB, SHY, TSLA, MSFT, IWB, IVV, DTN, NVDA, TDOC, IBB, KWEB, HDV, IJH, IJR, JPM, SHOP, GLD, IXUS, ISRG, JNJ, IYK, V, PANW, EMB, MUB, UNH, SQ, IYW, PG, HD, PENN, PFE, IPO, QCOM, SPG, ROKU, FRI, TFC, LLY, NFLX, EMLP, IEMG, QUAL, ITCI, ZM, AMLP, FTSL, PYPL, IIPR, ESPO, FXR, XLY, MMM, IRDM, AGG, CIBR, DIA, GDXJ, VNQ, UNP, LQD, SPLV, XT, CRM, XLI, NEE, LMT, MCD, MRK, SIVB, AXON, VZ, ZTS, XLE, XLU, TGT, WMT, TXG, SDGR, DVY, SHYG, SLV, XLB, XLP, XLV, BAC, LNC, ORCL, WFC, CEF, MAXR, IEFA, VIG, VLUE, AMN, AMZN, CTRN, STZ, DUK, MA, CYBR, IHRT, FREQ, MP, CORN, FPX, IHI, IWF, IXN, IYR, RDVY, SPY, URTH, USMV, VOO, AAPL, BLK, BMY, CVX, CSCO, CMI, IBM, ILMN, INTC, PEP, REGN, SBUX, TJX, ZBH, GOOG, CZR, PINS, PTON, ONEM, SNOW, DM, ARKG, ARKK, EFG, FTA, IUSB, IVW, PSCH, QLTA, TDTT, VTEB, VYM, XLK, TVTY, BA, CDNS, GVA, NWL, PRU, STKL, TEVA, TMO, WM, VVR, PM, VEEV, GRWG, SPCE, NIO, ACWX, ASHR, FYX, HYD, IVE, IWD, IYF, PZA, TLT, VWO, NSP, AMD, MO, ANDE, FCX, HON, KEY, KMB, MDLZ, LVS, MEIP, SPGI, NOK, O, SONY, SO, TXN, USB, UPS, RTX, PRTK, RVT, LDOS, BX, FB, ABBV, UBER, ABNB, IWM, IWR, SOXX, VO, VUG, ATVI, AFL, ADP, BKSC, GOLD, BDX, BRK.B, CME, C, CLF, ETN, EMR, F, JNPR, BRW, JFR, JRO, HBI, DAL, TAL, APO, DSL, NEP, BABA, THQ, AM, VICI, ECOR, MDIA, PLTR, DFNL, FHLC, FUTY, MDIV, RWX, VTV, XAR, Reduced Positions: FTSM, FIXD, FPE, PSCT, CAT, XOM, DKNG, CHWY, DXC, CVS, ABT, FXH, T, ADBE, AMGN, KO, D, HZNP, CVNA, FVD, CRWD, CGC, SBH, FDX, DXCM, MQY, ATNX, DOCU, ET, MRKR, CLX, CHS, STX, AB, EPD,

FTSM, FIXD, FPE, PSCT, CAT, XOM, DKNG, CHWY, DXC, CVS, ABT, FXH, T, ADBE, AMGN, KO, D, HZNP, CVNA, FVD, CRWD, CGC, SBH, FDX, DXCM, MQY, ATNX, DOCU, ET, MRKR, CLX, CHS, STX, AB, EPD, Sold Out: FTCS, FIS, IR, FLIR, FLR, HACK, ADM, DLR, GE, GH, JMIA, VSAT, PH, EXPD, LMBS, BYD, IAU, EWT, EWJ, KBA, VBR, NOW, SAVE, BAH, DG, GLQ, TEX, SWKS, EXPE, EA, CCI, BCO, BTG, IVR, GLV, UVXY,

Tampa, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC owns 366 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jaffetilchin+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,324,308 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.59% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 422,229 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.95% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 754,687 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 377,007 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 211,815 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.48%

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $19.96 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $20.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 591,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ET. The purchase prices were between $39.38 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $41.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 210,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.94, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $69.526000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.090300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 120,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $26.71, with an estimated average price of $25.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.603900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 100,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 123.59%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $101.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 1,324,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 131.95%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $229.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 422,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 111.48%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $370.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 211,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.083800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 754,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $208.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 377,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 155.10%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,426,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $45.5 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $49.09.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $61.83, with an estimated average price of $58.08.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $20.65.