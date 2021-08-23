Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, Croda International PLC, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, Sells Symrise AG, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sensient Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: DISCA, COIHF, LMACU, BRRLY, BNTGY, AIQUY, FCAC, EVKIF, UDN, SPXU, MRCY, TXT, SOXX, SDY, GLD, AAAU, SCHD, OGN, CFBK, VTI, STOR, CHDRY, COWN, MBCN, TMO, DCP, ACCO, AERG, AXLA, WLDBF, MRAM, IPGGF, WTHVF,
- Added Positions: RGCO, GDX, ZBRA, SWX, AMRN, HCMLF, AAPL, SVAC, DM, VRTX, MP, VOO, VGT, BIOGY, SLV, DIS, MARK, BMY, CVS, PLTR, BNGO, VAW, ABBV, CIBR, VDE, FIW, QQQ, OTIS, NOBL, SQ, PYPL, T, FTSM, INCY, MO, TGT, JPM, RDS.A, ARCC, SR, VZ, MSFT, SPGI, MCD, CVX, NEE, TGTX, BA, AMZN, HRTX, VOOV, IEMG, HOLX, NFG, VHC, TRTN, TSM, VLO, ECTM, V,
- Reduced Positions: SXT, WBA, KMI, CROX, ARKK, FMC, IFF, NTR, RDSMY, WMB, THS, GBLBF, HDELY, ESI, GMAB, HEI, MMP, INGR, DELL, BCPC, ALB, IVW, CSX, CCI, TDS, USM, CHYHY, BLRX, WTRG, WWD, JOE, LDOS, IYW, ATGFF, PM, AGNC, BOIVF, ABT, INTC, PBBIF, FDX, FE, HD, IBM, REGN, KSU, RIDE, CWT, PGX, ENBL, UBER, FV, PAGP, HII, TMHC, SAGE, QRVO, GM, DIV, KHC, MMM, IQV, HPQ, AXDX, ATVI, ADBE, ALL, BG, CAH, CAT, KO, CMCSA, CMI, ENZ, GOOGL, AVGO, MRK, MET, MU, QCOM, UNM, MNTX, WAB, TX, UTF, PFIE, OPI,
- Sold Out: SYIEF, MNR, FFXDF, CCGGY, HVT, USCR, HXL, COFPH.PFD, MNST, LUV, GE, CX, D6XV, MEGGF, NOK, 1W5,
For the details of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cutter+%26+co+brokerage%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 142,493 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,712 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Givaudan SA (GVDNY) - 114,250 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 381,340 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 58,176 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 95,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Croda International PLC (COIHF)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Croda International PLC. The purchase prices were between $87.03 and $102.35, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $124.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 27,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACU)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 219,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Barry Callebaut AG (BRRLY)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Barry Callebaut AG. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 91,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brenntag SE (BNTGY)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Brenntag SE. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $18.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 81,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Air Liquide SA (AIQUY)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Air Liquide SA. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $34.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.272000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: RGC Resources Inc (RGCO)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in RGC Resources Inc by 159.05%. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $22.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 116,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 249.61%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $63.19 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $68.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 34.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.919900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 79,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Symrise AG (SYIEF)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Symrise AG. The sale prices were between $120.51 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $132.49.Sold Out: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75.Sold Out: Fairfax India Holdings Corp (FFXDF)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Fairfax India Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.6.Sold Out: C&C Group PLC (CCGGY)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in C&C Group PLC. The sale prices were between $10.14 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $11.69.Sold Out: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $37.19 and $51.88, with an estimated average price of $43.58.Sold Out: US Concrete Inc (USCR)
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment