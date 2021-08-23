Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, Croda International PLC, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, Sells Symrise AG, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sensient Technologies Corp

New Purchases: DISCA, COIHF, LMACU, BRRLY, BNTGY, AIQUY, FCAC, EVKIF, UDN, SPXU, MRCY, TXT, SOXX, SDY, GLD, AAAU, SCHD, OGN, CFBK, VTI, STOR, CHDRY, COWN, MBCN, TMO, DCP, ACCO, AERG, AXLA, WLDBF, MRAM, IPGGF, WTHVF,

DISCA, COIHF, LMACU, BRRLY, BNTGY, AIQUY, FCAC, EVKIF, UDN, SPXU, MRCY, TXT, SOXX, SDY, GLD, AAAU, SCHD, OGN, CFBK, VTI, STOR, CHDRY, COWN, MBCN, TMO, DCP, ACCO, AERG, AXLA, WLDBF, MRAM, IPGGF, WTHVF, Added Positions: RGCO, GDX, ZBRA, SWX, AMRN, HCMLF, AAPL, SVAC, DM, VRTX, MP, VOO, VGT, BIOGY, SLV, DIS, MARK, BMY, CVS, PLTR, BNGO, VAW, ABBV, CIBR, VDE, FIW, QQQ, OTIS, NOBL, SQ, PYPL, T, FTSM, INCY, MO, TGT, JPM, RDS.A, ARCC, SR, VZ, MSFT, SPGI, MCD, CVX, NEE, TGTX, BA, AMZN, HRTX, VOOV, IEMG, HOLX, NFG, VHC, TRTN, TSM, VLO, ECTM, V,

RGCO, GDX, ZBRA, SWX, AMRN, HCMLF, AAPL, SVAC, DM, VRTX, MP, VOO, VGT, BIOGY, SLV, DIS, MARK, BMY, CVS, PLTR, BNGO, VAW, ABBV, CIBR, VDE, FIW, QQQ, OTIS, NOBL, SQ, PYPL, T, FTSM, INCY, MO, TGT, JPM, RDS.A, ARCC, SR, VZ, MSFT, SPGI, MCD, CVX, NEE, TGTX, BA, AMZN, HRTX, VOOV, IEMG, HOLX, NFG, VHC, TRTN, TSM, VLO, ECTM, V, Reduced Positions: SXT, WBA, KMI, CROX, ARKK, FMC, IFF, NTR, RDSMY, WMB, THS, GBLBF, HDELY, ESI, GMAB, HEI, MMP, INGR, DELL, BCPC, ALB, IVW, CSX, CCI, TDS, USM, CHYHY, BLRX, WTRG, WWD, JOE, LDOS, IYW, ATGFF, PM, AGNC, BOIVF, ABT, INTC, PBBIF, FDX, FE, HD, IBM, REGN, KSU, RIDE, CWT, PGX, ENBL, UBER, FV, PAGP, HII, TMHC, SAGE, QRVO, GM, DIV, KHC, MMM, IQV, HPQ, AXDX, ATVI, ADBE, ALL, BG, CAH, CAT, KO, CMCSA, CMI, ENZ, GOOGL, AVGO, MRK, MET, MU, QCOM, UNM, MNTX, WAB, TX, UTF, PFIE, OPI,

SXT, WBA, KMI, CROX, ARKK, FMC, IFF, NTR, RDSMY, WMB, THS, GBLBF, HDELY, ESI, GMAB, HEI, MMP, INGR, DELL, BCPC, ALB, IVW, CSX, CCI, TDS, USM, CHYHY, BLRX, WTRG, WWD, JOE, LDOS, IYW, ATGFF, PM, AGNC, BOIVF, ABT, INTC, PBBIF, FDX, FE, HD, IBM, REGN, KSU, RIDE, CWT, PGX, ENBL, UBER, FV, PAGP, HII, TMHC, SAGE, QRVO, GM, DIV, KHC, MMM, IQV, HPQ, AXDX, ATVI, ADBE, ALL, BG, CAH, CAT, KO, CMCSA, CMI, ENZ, GOOGL, AVGO, MRK, MET, MU, QCOM, UNM, MNTX, WAB, TX, UTF, PFIE, OPI, Sold Out: SYIEF, MNR, FFXDF, CCGGY, HVT, USCR, HXL, COFPH.PFD, MNST, LUV, GE, CX, D6XV, MEGGF, NOK, 1W5,

Ballwin, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, Croda International PLC, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, Barry Callebaut AG, RGC Resources Inc, sells Symrise AG, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sensient Technologies Corp, Fairfax India Holdings Corp, C&C Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. owns 312 stocks with a total value of $435 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cutter+%26+co+brokerage%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 142,493 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,712 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Givaudan SA (GVDNY) - 114,250 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 381,340 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 58,176 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 95,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Croda International PLC. The purchase prices were between $87.03 and $102.35, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $124.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 27,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 219,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Barry Callebaut AG. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 91,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Brenntag SE. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $18.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 81,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Air Liquide SA. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $34.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.272000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in RGC Resources Inc by 159.05%. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $22.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 116,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 249.61%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $63.19 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $68.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 34.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.919900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 79,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Symrise AG. The sale prices were between $120.51 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $132.49.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Fairfax India Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.6.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in C&C Group PLC. The sale prices were between $10.14 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $11.69.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $37.19 and $51.88, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75.