Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, Croda International PLC, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, Sells Symrise AG, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sensient Technologies Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, Croda International PLC, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, Sells Symrise AG, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sensient Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ballwin, MO, based Investment company Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, Croda International PLC, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, Barry Callebaut AG, RGC Resources Inc, sells Symrise AG, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sensient Technologies Corp, Fairfax India Holdings Corp, C&C Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. owns 312 stocks with a total value of $435 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cutter+%26+co+brokerage%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 142,493 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,712 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  3. Givaudan SA (GVDNY) - 114,250 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  4. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 381,340 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  5. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 58,176 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 95,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Croda International PLC (COIHF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Croda International PLC. The purchase prices were between $87.03 and $102.35, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $124.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 27,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 219,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Barry Callebaut AG (BRRLY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Barry Callebaut AG. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 91,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brenntag SE (BNTGY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Brenntag SE. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $18.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 81,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Air Liquide SA (AIQUY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Air Liquide SA. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $34.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.272000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RGC Resources Inc (RGCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in RGC Resources Inc by 159.05%. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $22.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 116,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 249.61%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $63.19 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $68.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 34.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.919900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 79,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Symrise AG (SYIEF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Symrise AG. The sale prices were between $120.51 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $132.49.

Sold Out: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

Sold Out: Fairfax India Holdings Corp (FFXDF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Fairfax India Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.6.

Sold Out: C&C Group PLC (CCGGY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in C&C Group PLC. The sale prices were between $10.14 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $11.69.

Sold Out: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $37.19 and $51.88, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Sold Out: US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider