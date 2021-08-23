Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys Altria Group Inc, Paya Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Dropbox Inc, Check Point Software Technologies

New Purchases: PAYA, VMW, RKT, GWW, BNL, AMGN, INTU, ALB, NRC, AVY, BEPC, SABR, QLYS, FCX, NUS, MED, EDU, BHR, ILMN, OR, YUMC, NUVA, FR,

PAYA, VMW, RKT, GWW, BNL, AMGN, INTU, ALB, NRC, AVY, BEPC, SABR, QLYS, FCX, NUS, MED, EDU, BHR, ILMN, OR, YUMC, NUVA, FR, Added Positions: MO, MDLZ, AMZN, ADI, QSR, PM, FISV, FIS, BDX, PLD, PSTG, VOO, MDT, KWEB, SNAP, TAP, ICE, AON, RSP, EBAY, BMY, T, ABT, BV, OKTA, NSP, INTC, IBP, CME, PFE, CSCO, AVGO, IBM, INFO, DBC, IART, VNQ, VIG, VGSH, VEU, SCHP, MRK, UNP, FNV, ABBV,

MO, MDLZ, AMZN, ADI, QSR, PM, FISV, FIS, BDX, PLD, PSTG, VOO, MDT, KWEB, SNAP, TAP, ICE, AON, RSP, EBAY, BMY, T, ABT, BV, OKTA, NSP, INTC, IBP, CME, PFE, CSCO, AVGO, IBM, INFO, DBC, IART, VNQ, VIG, VGSH, VEU, SCHP, MRK, UNP, FNV, ABBV, Reduced Positions: ORCL, CDK, STRA, DBX, BABA, DPZ, CNC, VIRT, SYK, IQV, AAPL, HD, VTI, SPGI, JPM, SEDG, MKL, NVDA, CVS, BLL, WDAY, VDC, UNH, SWCH, MA, PG, PEP, LH, DLR, CW, WEX, SBUX, V, GMED, ACN, HOLX, CL, BLFS, GRTS, IWM, APD, A,

ORCL, CDK, STRA, DBX, BABA, DPZ, CNC, VIRT, SYK, IQV, AAPL, HD, VTI, SPGI, JPM, SEDG, MKL, NVDA, CVS, BLL, WDAY, VDC, UNH, SWCH, MA, PG, PEP, LH, DLR, CW, WEX, SBUX, V, GMED, ACN, HOLX, CL, BLFS, GRTS, IWM, APD, A, Sold Out: CHKP, GE, PRAH, CMD, BEN, EVR, UI, SAIC, VB,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Altria Group Inc, Paya Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Rocket Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Oracle Corp, Dropbox Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Strategic Education Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owns 242 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spears+abacus+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 400,576 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 490,172 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 128,865 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,389 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Chubb Ltd (CB) - 274,843 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 26,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 380,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 205,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $433.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $224.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 907.93%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 123,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 579.29%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 118.40%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $169.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34. The stock is now traded at around $63.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 224,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 201.83%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 168.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 66,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $94.45, with an estimated average price of $89.11.