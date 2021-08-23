Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys Altria Group Inc, Paya Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Dropbox Inc, Check Point Software Technologies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys Altria Group Inc, Paya Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Dropbox Inc, Check Point Software Technologies

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Spears Abacus Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Altria Group Inc, Paya Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Rocket Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Oracle Corp, Dropbox Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Strategic Education Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owns 242 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spears+abacus+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 400,576 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 490,172 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 128,865 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,389 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  5. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 274,843 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 26,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 380,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 205,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $433.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $224.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 907.93%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 123,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 579.29%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 118.40%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $169.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34. The stock is now traded at around $63.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 224,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 201.83%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 168.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 66,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (PRAH)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94.

Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $94.45, with an estimated average price of $89.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spears Abacus Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider