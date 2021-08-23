Brightline Capital Management, Llc Buys Rice Acquisition Corp, Rice Acquisition Corp, Resolute Forest Products Inc, Sells Bunge, Antero Midstream Corp, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

For the details of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brightline+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 300,000 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio.
- Arconic Corp (ARNC) - 520,000 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio.
- The Chemours Co (CC) - 465,000 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio.
- Dana Inc (DAN) - 675,000 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio.
- Rice Acquisition Corp (RICE) - 810,000 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.84%. The holding were 810,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rice Acquisition Corp (RICE)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.84%. The holding were 810,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Resolute Forest Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.72 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $13.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 860,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 205.88%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31.Sold Out: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.53.Sold Out: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $6.43 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $8.17.Sold Out: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment