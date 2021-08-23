Brightline Capital Management, Llc Buys Rice Acquisition Corp, Rice Acquisition Corp, Resolute Forest Products Inc, Sells Bunge, Antero Midstream Corp, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

New Purchases: RICE, RICE, RFP,

RICE, RICE, RFP, Added Positions: CF,

CF, Sold Out: BG, AM, RYAM, AR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rice Acquisition Corp, Rice Acquisition Corp, Resolute Forest Products Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, sells Bunge, Antero Midstream Corp, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Antero Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightline Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Brightline Capital Management, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 300,000 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Arconic Corp (ARNC) - 520,000 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. The Chemours Co (CC) - 465,000 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Dana Inc (DAN) - 675,000 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Rice Acquisition Corp (RICE) - 810,000 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. New Position

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.84%. The holding were 810,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Resolute Forest Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.72 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $13.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 860,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 205.88%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $6.43 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $8.17.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72.