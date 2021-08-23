Logo
GAM Holding AG Buys Cloudflare Inc, ServiceNow Inc, MYT Netherlands Parent BV, Sells McAfee Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company GAM Holding AG (Current Portfolio) buys Cloudflare Inc, ServiceNow Inc, MYT Netherlands Parent BV, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells McAfee Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, The Walt Disney Co, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GAM Holding AG. As of 2021Q2, GAM Holding AG owns 305 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GAM Holding AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gam+holding+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GAM Holding AG
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 356,333 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 257,733 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,262 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  4. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 44,688 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.27%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 171,816 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.29%
New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $123.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 235,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MYT Netherlands Parent BV (MYTE)

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.626700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 623,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $81.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 175,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.782000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 398,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 78,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 67,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 214.35%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $613.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 57,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 80.27%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1034.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 44,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 231.25%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $320.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 79,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 495.38%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 483,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 242.18%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,056,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 106.96%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.037000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 98,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: McAfee Corp (MCFE)

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in McAfee Corp. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $25.54.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of GAM Holding AG. Also check out:

1. GAM Holding AG's Undervalued Stocks
2. GAM Holding AG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GAM Holding AG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GAM Holding AG keeps buying
