Sandy Spring Bank Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, , Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Olney, MD, based Investment company Sandy Spring Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, , Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandy Spring Bank. As of 2021Q2, Sandy Spring Bank owns 1132 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sandy Spring Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sandy+spring+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sandy Spring Bank
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 410,020 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 201,393 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 539,564 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 249,042 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 497,850 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.299000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 221,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.937700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 216,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 209,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 197,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 201,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.03 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 166,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 210.81%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.711900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 82,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 49.66%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $118.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $336.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 10506.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 80.04%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $234.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sandy Spring Bank. Also check out:

1. Sandy Spring Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sandy Spring Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sandy Spring Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sandy Spring Bank keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

