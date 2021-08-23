Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. Buys CarMax Inc, Outset Medical Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Greif Inc

New Purchases: WMS, PRK, LEN, SQ, SCHB, TWLO, XLU, GEF.B, SPDW, EMXC, EQL, SCHH, CRWD, URI, TWTR, AMLP, SCHE, VUG,

WMS, PRK, LEN, SQ, SCHB, TWLO, XLU, GEF.B, SPDW, EMXC, EQL, SCHH, CRWD, URI, TWTR, AMLP, SCHE, VUG, Added Positions: KMX, OM, IQLT, SE, EMR, BA, SCHA, AMZN, JKK, SHOP, PYPL, XLV, MRK, AMD, VWO, JKL, TIP, XLY, TTWO, QCOM, PG, T, NKE, COST, VEA, RPG, BMY, XLC, XLE, IJR, FNDX, XLI, JPM, NVDA, TREX, XLP, XLB, XLRE, ADBE, VOO, ASML, AXP, AMGN, RPV, IWF, DPZ, IJT, EFV, DGRO, MDLZ, WFC, SCCO,

KMX, OM, IQLT, SE, EMR, BA, SCHA, AMZN, JKK, SHOP, PYPL, XLV, MRK, AMD, VWO, JKL, TIP, XLY, TTWO, QCOM, PG, T, NKE, COST, VEA, RPG, BMY, XLC, XLE, IJR, FNDX, XLI, JPM, NVDA, TREX, XLP, XLB, XLRE, ADBE, VOO, ASML, AXP, AMGN, RPV, IWF, DPZ, IJT, EFV, DGRO, MDLZ, WFC, SCCO, Reduced Positions: BRK.A, BRK.B, KO, RJI, GEF, CVCO, GOOG, VDE, PXF, SPY, XLF, IWM, MINT, TSLA, KLAC, CDW, LLY, CMCSA, AVY, TROW, CRM, MSFT, UNH, WEN, VTV, DUSA, EEM, EFA, GLD, IAU, IEMG, IWB, VTI, SCHV, INTU, MHO, TXN, SAM, ORCL, SCHW, CSCO, SYK, INTC, PEP, DHR, IWD, NEE, IWO, XOM, MCD, C, VBR, AEP, ACN, SRPT, JNJ, KMB, ZM, BABA, IBP, PFE, FB, PSA, V, VZ, OLED, TGT, RTX, UNP, UL, MMM,

BRK.A, BRK.B, KO, RJI, GEF, CVCO, GOOG, VDE, PXF, SPY, XLF, IWM, MINT, TSLA, KLAC, CDW, LLY, CMCSA, AVY, TROW, CRM, MSFT, UNH, WEN, VTV, DUSA, EEM, EFA, GLD, IAU, IEMG, IWB, VTI, SCHV, INTU, MHO, TXN, SAM, ORCL, SCHW, CSCO, SYK, INTC, PEP, DHR, IWD, NEE, IWO, XOM, MCD, C, VBR, AEP, ACN, SRPT, JNJ, KMB, ZM, BABA, IBP, PFE, FB, PSA, V, VZ, OLED, TGT, RTX, UNP, UL, MMM, Sold Out: NVR, TMO, LULU, FDX, FISV, MS, NVS, WM, AVGO, CGC, RPRX, ICE, SNDL,

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CarMax Inc, Outset Medical Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Park National Corp, Sea, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Greif Inc, NVR Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. owns 227 stocks with a total value of $909 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/budros%2C+ruhlin+%26+roe%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 553,210 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 2,847,077 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 2,355,315 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 142 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99% Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 674,324 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $117, with an estimated average price of $110.91. The stock is now traded at around $115.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Park National Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.42 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $125.95. The stock is now traded at around $120.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $103.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $269.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $107.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $343.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 55.18%. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $125.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 132,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Outset Medical Inc by 110.01%. The purchase prices were between $41.49 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 159,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 69.68%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $307.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 661.67%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $102.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 377.71%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $218.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 345.71%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.380100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.