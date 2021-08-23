IQST – IQSTEL Announces Board Approval To Begin Electric Motorcycle Manufacturing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IQST – IQSTEL Announces Board Approval To Begin Electric Motorcycle Manufacturing

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

New York, NY, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. ( IQST) today announced the Board of Directors (BOD) has approved Management’s plan for manufacturing its first lot of electric motorcycles to be sold under the Company’s B2C Division EVOSS operating unit.

Manufacturing is slated to begin in Q4 this year.

Our first EVOSS Electric Motorcycle model for Latin America will compete in the low horsepower market against the 125cc combustion engine or equivalent class motorcycle.

Our first EVOSS Electric Motorcycle model can be used for work or fun. It will be a very versatile EV bike designed for everyday use.

Our EVOSS Electric Motorcycle will be integrated into a complete ecosystem that encompasses the EV user experience from purchase to maintenance to operation. The EVOSS ecosystem will connect with our existing MAXMO/VIMO ecosystem, providing Electric Motorcycle users with purchase finance, maintenance and operating financial services.

Mr. Iglesias commented: "The first batch of our EVOSS Electric Motorcycles will be manufactured in China. We selected China because it has the most mature market for low horsepower electric motorcycles in the world with more than 400 million of electric motorcycles running at this time. We plan to build on the existing electric motorcycle experience in China adding our technical knowledge to create a high value of EVOSS Electric Motorcycle Ecosystem product for the nascent Latin America EV Bike Market, presenting a huge earlier mover opportunity for IQSTEL.

Mr. Iglesias added, "The decision to organize the Company into two divisions, a B2B division (IQSTelecom: Telecom, Internet of Things, Blockchain) and B2C division (EVOSS: EV Motorcycles, Fintech), enables us to diversify our corporate communication and customer engagement strategies. In a sense, the B2B and B2C divisions are two separate companies. The B2B division targeting telecommunication companies with value added products and services where we build the IQSTelecom Brand, and the B2C division targeting the consumer market with Fintech services, some of which are integrated into other consumer ecosystems like transportation, where we build the EVOSS, MAXMO and VIMO brands – all under one holding company iQSTEL".

iQSTEL Inc.
IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: [email protected]
Source: iQSTEL Inc. and its subsidiaries: www.iqstel.com

ti?nf=ODMxMzUzMyM0MzcwNzA5IzUwMDA4MDg5NQ==
iQSTEL-Inc-.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment