Destinations Career Academy of Colorado Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA), a full-time, online public-school serving students in grades 6-12 throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students an education option designed to help them reach their full potential. CODCA students and teachers open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today, August 23.

“Last year was rough for a lot of Colorado families, it was a very challenging year. CODCA can provide that consistency parents need for their child’s growth and education,” said head of school Teri Cady. “And we can help give your student a leg up on their next level of work or education too!”

Students who attend CODCA have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career+Prep+Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in Agriculture, Business, IT, Health & Human Services, and STEM. Students can earn college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey+by+Stride%2C+Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning.And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. CODCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

CODCA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit CODCA, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Destinations Career Academy of Colorado

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA) is an accredited, full-time public-school program of the Julesburg School District that serves Colorado students in grades 6-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, CODCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about CODCA, visit codca.k12.com.

