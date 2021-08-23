Logo
Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHLP® Inductor in 2020 Case Size Offers Operating Temperature to +180 °C

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

AEC-Q200 Qualified Device Offers Low 3 mm Profile to Save Space in Under the Hood Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today expanded its offering of high temperature Automotive Grade IHLP® low profile, high current inductors with a new device in the 2020 case size. The Vishay Dale IHLP-2020CZ-8A combines a high continuous operating temperature to +180 °C with a low profile of 3 mm to save space in under the hood automotive applications.

The AEC-Q200 qualified device released today is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 2 MHz. It also provides excellent attenuation of noise in high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. With its high operating temperature, the device is designed for filtering and DC/DC conversion in engine and transmission control units, diesel injection drivers, advanced driver assistance systems, exhaust gas recycling pumps, and entertainment / navigation systems, in addition to noise suppression for motors, windshield wipers, power mirrors and seats, HID and LED lighting, and heating and ventilation blowers.

The IHLP-2020CZ-8A features high efficiency with typical DCR from 3.95 mΩ to 195 mΩ and a wide range of inductance values from 0.22 μH to 15.0 μH. The device provides rated current to 18 A and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the RoHS-compliant inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock.

Device Specification Table:

Case size2020
Inductance range (μH)0.22 to 15.0
DCR typ. (mΩ)3.95 to 195
DCR max. (mΩ)4.23 to 208
Heat rating current (A)2.4 to 18
Saturation current (A)1.6 to 11
SRF typ. (MHz)14.1 to 190


Samples and production quantities of the IHLP-2020CZ-8A are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark and IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] expanded its offering of high temperature Automotive Grade IHLP low profile, high current inductors with a new device in the 2020 case size, the Vishay Dale IHLP-2020CZ-8A - https://bit.ly/3sxMLtn

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34563 (IHLP-2020CZ-8A)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719728777650

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

