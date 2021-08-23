Logo
Hibbett Opens Second Location To Serve Raleigh Community

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 23 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 23 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB), the Birmingham-based premium athleisure and footwear retailer operating more than 1,000 stores nationwide, today announced the opening of the second Raleigh Hibbett Sports. The new store is located at; 5900 Poyner Anchor Lane, Raleigh at Poyner Place and the Grand Opening celebration will take place on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Hibbett_Sporting_Goods_Logo.jpg

"We are very excited open our second store in Raleigh to serve even more customers," said Kameron Koontz, Store Manager, Hibbett Sports. "We welcome sneakerheads looking for the hottest new launches, families and athletes too."

The new 4,600+ square foot boutique-style store features an open-concept and easy navigation of newly released, exclusive and hard-to-find footwear, fashion and athletic apparel from brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, NSW and Tommy. The unique store design includes multiple mannequins showcasing stylist curated head-to-toe outfits to inspire customers while they shop. There are also phone charging stations and other upscale amenities for customers to enjoy along with the exceptional customer service Hibbett is known for.

The new Raleigh store offers many convenient shopping options such as; Buy Online Pick Up In Store, Reserve Online Pick Up In Store, Curbside Pick Up and Ship to Store, making it easy for consumers to find exactly what they want, when they want it. The store also offers a generous customer loyalty program called Hibbett Rewards, Klarna split payment options, a great mobile app, text communication updates and much more.

This is the second Hibbett Sports in the area and the public is invited to attend a Grand Opening party on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 11am1pm. There will be door prizes, special promotions and fun for all.

About Hibbett
Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1070 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 76 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear .

Media Contact: Wendy Yellin, [email protected]

Hibbett_Sports_2021_Store_Front.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL72816&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hibbett-opens-second-location-to-serve-raleigh-community-301354648.html

SOURCE Hibbett Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL72816&Transmission_Id=202108231000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL72816&DateId=20210823
