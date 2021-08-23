Logo
Iron Gwazi To Open March 2022 At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

World-record breaking hybrid coaster opens in time for Spring Break

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced that Iron Gwazi will open as North America's tallest hybrid coaster and the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world in March 2022, in time for Spring Break.

Busch_Gardens_Tampa_Bay_Iron_Gwazi.jpg

The new ride will take thrills to new heights, plunging riders from a 206-foot-tall peak into a 91-degree drop and reaching top speeds of 76 miles per hour. The journey will include a dozen airtime moments, including three inversions, as it races along more than 4,075 feet of purple steel track. With a 48" height requirement, Iron Gwazi will be an exciting attraction that thrill-seeking families can take on together.

"Iron Gwazi has been highly anticipated by roller coaster enthusiasts around the world since we first announced this new legend. Due to the unprecedented challenges over the last two years, Iron Gwazi was delayed, and we recognize the delay has disappointed our fans. We appreciate the patience our guests have shown," said Neal Thurman, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Park President. "We're finally able to confirm that we will be delivering on the next-level thrills that our coaster fans crave and expect from Busch Gardens, when we open this incredible coaster this spring."

Iron Gwazi will be the 10th roller coaster to join Busch Gardens' lineup of highly rated roller coasters and thrill rides, including Tigris, Florida's tallest inversion, SheiKra, a 200-foot, 90-degree drop coaster, and Montu, recognized as one of the top 10 coasters in the country.

THE BEST WAY TO PLAY – Buy a new 2022 Busch Gardens Fun Card, get 2021 FREE!
One of the best ways to experience Iron Gwazi is with a 2022 Fun card. For the best value, visit again and again with a 2022 Busch Gardens Fun Card and get the rest of 2021 for FREE! This incredible deal offers more than four bonus months when you buy now, for only $119.99 for a limited time*.

For access with more benefits and low monthly payments starting at $12 per month, guests can also upgrade to a Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum Annual Pass to enjoy the perks they want most. Annual Pass Members* receive 12 months of visits with incredible benefits including exclusive ride opportunities, FREE parking, up to 6 free guest tickets, savings on merchandise, and more! Annual Pass Members and Fun Card holders also get special discounts for the best deals on Howl-O-Scream.

Guests can visit www.BuschGardensTampa.com for more information and to purchase tickets, Fun Cards, Annual Passes, or tickets. Fans can stay up to date with park events, attractions and more by following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The safety of our guests, Ambassadors and animals in our care remains our top priority. Consistent with CDC guidance, we recommend that our guests wear face coverings while indoors.

*Some restrictions and blockout dates apply. 2022 Fun Card valid through December 31, 2022.

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, AZA accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit www.BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES IMAGES HERE

Busch_Gardens_Tampa_Bay_FL_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL83247&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-gwazi-to-open-march-2022-at-busch-gardens-tampa-bay-301360612.html

SOURCE Busch Gardens Parks

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL83247&Transmission_Id=202108231000PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL83247&DateId=20210823
