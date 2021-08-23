SeaWorld San Antonio Welcomes World's Tallest and Fastest Screaming Swing

PR Newswire

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld San Antonio is proud to announce the all-new, world record breaking, high-thrill attraction – Tidal Surge. Opening in Spring 2022, Tidal Surge will be the World's Tallest and Fastest Screaming Swing and will take riders on a journey above the clouds to feel the sensation of flying high above the park.

Tidal Surge will seat 40 riders and feature two pendulum-like arms that will soar progressively higher to a staggering height of 135 feet at its peak. The dueling arms will alternate sides and sway back-and-forth at 68 mph, creating multiple airtime moments that levitate guests out of their seats with each heart stopping swing. Riders' legs will dangle and hang as they soar over the waterski lake and take in the beautiful views of the park, while reaching multiple negative G moments before plunging back towards the earth.

The colossal Tidal Surge will mark a major addition to SeaWorld San Antonio's thrill ride portfolio, which currently includes four thrilling rollercoasters, a high swing, two animal rescue adventure experiences and a fun-filled family coaster perfect for families with younger children. With this new addition, SeaWorld San Antonio will feature even more adrenaline-pumping experiences, spanning a range of ages and thrills.

Guests can experience this fantastic new thrill ride again and again when they purchase the NEW 2022 Season Pass. For a limited time, guests can buy a 2022 Season Pass for just $81.99, which includes unlimited admission to both SeaWorld and Aquatica for the rest of 2021 and all of 2022, plus free parking! With a 2022 Season Pass, guests can enjoy this year's upcoming signature events including Fiesta Del Mar, BierFest, Howl-O-Scream and Spooktacular, SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration, and the New Year's Eve Fireworks Celebration plus all of the events in 2022 and Aquatica. It's the best deal of the year and only on sale for a limited time.

