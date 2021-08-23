Logo
SeaWorld San Antonio Welcomes World's Tallest and Fastest Screaming Swing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tidal Surge to swing guest to heights of 135 feet at blistering speeds up to 68 miles per hour

PR Newswire

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2021

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld San Antonio is proud to announce the all-new, world record breaking, high-thrill attraction – Tidal Surge. Opening in Spring 2022, Tidal Surge will be the World's Tallest and Fastest Screaming Swing and will take riders on a journey above the clouds to feel the sensation of flying high above the park.

SeaWorld_Tidal_Surge.jpg

Tidal Surge will seat 40 riders and feature two pendulum-like arms that will soar progressively higher to a staggering height of 135 feet at its peak. The dueling arms will alternate sides and sway back-and-forth at 68 mph, creating multiple airtime moments that levitate guests out of their seats with each heart stopping swing. Riders' legs will dangle and hang as they soar over the waterski lake and take in the beautiful views of the park, while reaching multiple negative G moments before plunging back towards the earth.

The colossal Tidal Surge will mark a major addition to SeaWorld San Antonio's thrill ride portfolio, which currently includes four thrilling rollercoasters, a high swing, two animal rescue adventure experiences and a fun-filled family coaster perfect for families with younger children. With this new addition, SeaWorld San Antonio will feature even more adrenaline-pumping experiences, spanning a range of ages and thrills.

BEST WAY TO PLAY:
Guests can experience this fantastic new thrill ride again and again when they purchase the NEW 2022 Season Pass. For a limited time, guests can buy a 2022 Season Pass for just $81.99, which includes unlimited admission to both SeaWorld and Aquatica for the rest of 2021 and all of 2022, plus free parking! With a 2022 Season Pass, guests can enjoy this year's upcoming signature events including Fiesta Del Mar, BierFest, Howl-O-Scream and Spooktacular, SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration, and the New Year's Eve Fireworks Celebration plus all of the events in 2022 and Aquatica. It's the best deal of the year and only on sale for a limited time.

LINK TO HIGH-RES IMAGES: https://seaworldparks.box.com/s/dp7o3q9fv6m1lenclpdal9ljroyj2zd1

About SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 39,000 animals in need over the last 57 years.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 57-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, presentations and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., a publicly traded company. Visit www.seaworldentertainment.com for more information.

TM/©2019 Sesame Workshop. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:
[email protected]
210-842-4825

SeaWorld_San_Antonio_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL83298&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaworld-san-antonio-welcomes-worlds-tallest-and-fastest-screaming-swing-301360640.html

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL83298&Transmission_Id=202108231100PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL83298&DateId=20210823
