Global Industrial Announces Appointment of Alex Tomey as Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Global Industrial Company ( NYSE:GIC, Financial), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced the appointment of Alex Tomey to the newly created position of Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Tomey will report to Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Global Industrial, and will be responsible for developing and driving Global Industrial's merchandise strategy and operations.

Barry Litwin said, "Alex is a proven merchandising executive with 20 years of experience in leading teams towards improved margin performance, accelerating new category expansion and strengthening core and private brand product growth. I have no doubt he will excel in this role and look forward to his contributions."

Alex Tomey said, "I am excited to join Global Industrial, a leader in the industrial supply marketplace for more than 70 years. The company's world class brand assortment and extensive range of domestic supplier relationships, combined with their leading e-commerce and multi-channel sales model, provides an outstanding buying experience for business customers to keep their operations moving."

Mr. Tomey is a proven executive with more than 20 years of experience and deep knowledge of merchandising, product development and sourcing across hard and soft-lines. He recently served as Co-Chief Merchandising Officer at Petco and prior to that as Senior Vice President, Product Development and Global Sourcing at DICK'S Sporting Goods. During his career, Alex has held various merchandising leadership positions at leading retailers including Kohl's and Walmart. Alex has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia and has previously held board positions at Petco Mexico and DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation.

