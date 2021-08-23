Global Industrial Announces Appointment of Alex Tomey as Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Global Industrial Announces Appointment of Alex Tomey as Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (

NYSE:GIC, Financial), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced the appointment of Alex Tomey to the newly created position of Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Tomey will report to Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Global Industrial, and will be responsible for developing and driving Global Industrial's merchandise strategy and operations.image.png

Barry Litwin said, "Alex is a proven merchandising executive with 20 years of experience in leading teams towards improved margin performance, accelerating new category expansion and strengthening core and private brand product growth. I have no doubt he will excel in this role and look forward to his contributions."

Alex Tomey said, "I am excited to join Global Industrial, a leader in the industrial supply marketplace for more than 70 years. The company's world class brand assortment and extensive range of domestic supplier relationships, combined with their leading e-commerce and multi-channel sales model, provides an outstanding buying experience for business customers to keep their operations moving."

Mr. Tomey is a proven executive with more than 20 years of experience and deep knowledge of merchandising, product development and sourcing across hard and soft-lines. He recently served as Co-Chief Merchandising Officer at Petco and prior to that as Senior Vice President, Product Development and Global Sourcing at DICK'S Sporting Goods. During his career, Alex has held various merchandising leadership positions at leading retailers including Kohl's and Walmart. Alex has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia and has previously held board positions at Petco Mexico and DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (

NYSE:GIC, Financial), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®."

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by Global Industrial Company, from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance.

Investor/Media Contact:
Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660747/Global-Industrial-Announces-Appointment-of-Alex-Tomey-as-Senior-Vice-President-and-Chief-Merchandising-Officer

img.ashx?id=660747

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment