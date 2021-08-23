Logo
Jaguar Health Subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Submits Late-Breaking Abstract for Consideration for Presentation at the 2021 IDWeek Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Exploratory study evaluating effects of crofelemer on gut microbiome

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Napo Pharmaceuticals, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that an abstract associated with an exploratory clinical study on the effect of crofelemer (Mytesi®) on the gastrointestinal microbiome in people living with HIV/AIDS (PLWHA) has been submitted for consideration for presentation at IDWeek 2021, which takes place virtually from September 29 to October 3.

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal drug indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Changes in gut microbiota of PLWHA on ART may contribute to HIV-1 related gut inflammation. This study evaluated the effects of crofelemer on the microbiota of PLWHA and HIV-negative subjects following one month of oral dosing, to test whether crofelemer's physiological mechanism of action in the gut lumen may indirectly affect the microbiota of PLWHA.

IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medical Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP). Additional information IDWeek 2021 can be found on the IDWeek website: https://idweek.org.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. & Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Source: Jaguar Health, Inc.

Contact:

Peter Hodge
Jaguar Health, Inc.
[email protected]
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660847/Jaguar-Health-Subsidiary-Napo-Pharmaceuticals-Submits-Late-Breaking-Abstract-for-Consideration-for-Presentation-at-the-2021-IDWeek-Annual-Meeting

img.ashx?id=660847

