TRON Group Announces Entertainment Rights Acquisition

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August, 23, 2021 / TRON Group Inc., a U.S. public holding company (OTC PINK:TGRP) announced today that, through its subsidiary Impression VFX Inc., it has acquired the rights to a selection of projects for film and television, including finished screenplays, treatments, and concepts.

"This is a tremendous step forward for Impression," Jacob Nguyen said, in making this announcement. "One of our partners, Kieth Merrill, an Academy Award-winning director, will be guiding us in the development of these properties."

Mr. Nguyen continued, "Our previously-announced partnership with Legend 3D also allows us to do much of the post production work in-house which reduces our overall costs."

For Impression, this new development expands the Company's role within the entertainment industry by becoming a content creator. Impression will continue to grow this line of business as it expands its library of projects and partnerships with creatives.

About TRON Group Inc.

TRON Group Inc. is a holding company acquiring operating companies and assets in growing industries. The company's intent is to grow them by providing management and technical support under its public company umbrella.

For further information:
Contact: [email protected]
www.tron-group.com
Phone: (310) 450-9100
Jacob Nguyen, CEO

Forward-Looking Statements:

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined, and assumptions of management. Forward looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the reasonable control of the Company. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include misinterpretation of data, the Company's ability to raise financing for operations, breach by parties with whom we have contracted, and the possible inability to maintain qualified employees or consultants.

SOURCE: TRON Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660866/TRON-Group-Announces-Entertainment-Rights-Acquisition

