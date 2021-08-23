Wechter Feldman Wealth Management To Join Focus Partner Firm GYL Financial Synergies Transaction Will Increase GYL's Scale and Enhance Its East Coast Presence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. ("Wechter Feldman") will join Focus partner firm GYL Financial Synergies, LLC ("GYL"), subject to customary closing conditions. GYL is headquartered in West Hartford, CT and has an office in Westport, CT.

Founded in 1984, Wechter Feldman is a full-service advisory firm headquartered in Parsippany, NJ. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to high net worth individuals and families. Through this transaction, GYL will establish a presence in New Jersey, allowing it to extend its regional growth across the Mid-Atlantic. The GYL team will also benefit from adding a strong team of advisors with loyal clients that have been with Wechter Feldman for many decades. Once the transaction closes, GYL's institutional and private client services in West Hartford, Westport, and Parsippany will move forward together under one brand name, GYL Financial Synergies.

"We are thrilled to welcome David and his team to the GYL family," said Gerald Goldberg, CEO of GYL. "We quickly sensed we share a strong cultural alignment and a similar passion for providing an outstanding client experience. Their service philosophy closely aligns with ours and they will add additional breadth and expertise, especially in financial planning and investment advisory services."

"We are very excited to be joining GYL, a firm that shares our commitment to providing clients with sound fiduciary advice. This transaction allows us to continue providing our clients with excellent service, while also ensuring our firm's legacy," said David M. Feldman, President of Wechter Feldman. "We believe that being able to leverage GYL's impressive platform and deep bench of talent will provide an excellent opportunity to further enhance the way in which we serve our clients."

"We are pleased that David and the Wechter Feldman team will be joining GYL," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Wechter Feldman will help GYL expand its geographic reach and will bring together two complimentary businesses that will further enhance their client service capabilities. This transaction is another demonstration of Focus' unique ability to facilitate business expansion for our partner firms through M&A while also helping to address the succession planning needs of founders."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About GYL Financial Synergies, LLC

GYL provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management advice for high net worth individuals, families, institutions, foundations and endowments in 38 states. The firm is headquartered in West Hartford, CT with an additional office in Westport, CT. GYL has a deep bench of over 44 team members, the majority of whom are specialized and experienced in financial planning and investment management. For more information about GYL, please visit www.gylfinsyn.com

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

[email protected]

Charlie Arestia

Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-560-3999

[email protected]

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/660863/Wechter-Feldman-Wealth-Management-To-Join-Focus-Partner-Firm-GYL-Financial-Synergies-Transaction-Will-Increase-GYLs-Scale-and-Enhance-Its-East-Coast-Presence



