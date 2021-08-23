Logo
Comerica Bank Announces ESG Platform, Releases Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2021

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica has released its Corporate Responsibility Report which represents the 13th consecutive report related to Comerica's Environmental, Social and Governance performance. In conjunction with the report, Comerica established an ESG Platform which highlights five key ESG commitments:

Comerica_ESG_Platform_Infographic.jpg

  1. Provide access to capital focused on underserved communities, women, minorities and small businesses
  2. Promote a diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce
  3. Invest in financial education for underserved communities
  4. Address climate change
  5. Enhance ESG-related product and service solutions

"Comerica's ESG Platform illustrates what we believe to be the most impactful ESG issues for our company, customers and colleagues, and those in which we feel that we can make a significant difference," said Curt Farmer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Comerica Bank and Comerica Incorporated. "We aim to conduct business that meets the needs of today while not compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs."

Corporate Responsibility Report
Comerica's report on corporate responsibility shares its performance across various topics that include technology; responsible business practices; diversity, equity & inclusion; environmental sustainability; and community support. Comerica's 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report is now featured on www.comerica.com/sustainability.

"Transparency is critical as we deliver on goals that protect and preserve the environment and enhance the human and social capital of our communities," noted Scott Beckerman, Director of Corporate Sustainability, Comerica Bank.

About Comerica
Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88.4 billion as of June 30, 2021.

comerica_bank_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA83329&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-announces-esg-platform-releases-annual-corporate-responsibility-report-301360665.html

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA83329&Transmission_Id=202108231105PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA83329&DateId=20210823
