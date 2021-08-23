Cinedigm Expands Partnership with All3Media International to Launch a New FAST Channel Devoted to the Popular Series The Only Way Is Essex

The Channel will Include 13 Seasons of the Famous British Reality Television Series Giving Fans Endless Hours of Content to Binge 24/7

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced a deal to launch The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) channel, in partnership with All3Media International. The channel, devoted completely to the international reality sensation, expands Cinedigm's partnership with All3Media International, the leading independent television production & distribution company in the United Kingdom, beyond existing streaming channel So…Real that launched in 2020. The new 24/7 streaming channel will feature 13 seasons of the British reality series. The service will be available in the United States & Canada for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, as well as the web.

As reality television swept the globe, one show had people on both sides of the pond talking. The Only Way Is Essex, produced by Lime Pictures, is one of Britain's most popular reality series and catalogs the delights and dramas of a glitzy set of Essex residents. Premiering in 2010, the award-winning show quickly gained a strong following as fans clamored for more of TOWIE's one-of-a-kind characters. Many of the cast members have gone on to lucrative careers in the entertainment industry as brand ambassadors, models and appearing on other popular British shows.

"Over the last twenty years, audiences can't get enough of reality television," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "The ability to find people you can relate to can be difficult even in the hyper connected world we live in. Bringing The Only Way Is Essex to audiences in North America, on its own dedicated channel, means fans will have more of the programing they love, while potentially exposing the show to an entirely new demographic and enthusiastic audience."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, the deal continues Cinedigm's core mission to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

ABOUT ALL3MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

All3Media International distributes popular, award-winning TV programmes to over 1,000 broadcasters and media platforms around the world.

The company has been celebrated for producing, marketing and distributing quality, ground-breaking and pioneering shows to a global audience - consistently topping the Broadcast and Televisual annual Indies Surveys and we have been awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise in recognition of our growth - twice. Our catalogue contains over 15,000 hours of content across all genres.

As well as Britain's top-selling drama series MIDSOMER MURDERS, our quality scripted content includes FLEABAG, THE MISSING, SKINS, MYSTERY ROAD, NATIONAL TREASURE, LIAR and VAN DER VALK. Non-scripted and format highlights include GOGGLEBOX, UNDERCOVER BOSS, GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, FLIRTY DANCING, THE DOG HOUSE and RACE ACROSS THE WORLD. As part of the UK's leading multi-label studio we partner with industry-leading UK and international producers - including our own studios - in developing, financing and delivering content and formats.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

ABOUT LIME PICTURES

Lime Pictures, with bases in Liverpool, London and Los Angeles, produces world class, cutting edge programming, covering a wide range of genres from reality drama, through to children's scripted to Channel 4's multi-award-winning daily soap, Hollyoaks. With more than 30 years' experience in producing content for global audiences, it produces for all platforms, both linear and VOD, and has played a pioneering role in the launch of new formats as well as in using television as a way of on-screen storytelling, and as an off-screen platform, to communicate with a younger audience.

Lime Pictures' extensive catalogue of programming includes the worldwide Netflix hits Zero Chill and double Emmy award-winning Free Rein, MTV's highest rated series outside of North America Geordie Shore, Geordie OGs, the multi award-winning Hollyoaks for Channel 4 and the BAFTA award-winning reality series The Only Way Is Essex for ITV. It also produces E4's highly successful Celebs Go Dating and Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion as well as ITV's Gemma Collins: Diva Forever. Previous credits include Stand Up and Deliver for Channel 4,and Educating Joey Essex for ITV,the Emmy award-winning Singles Project and Relative Success with Tabatha Coffey for Bravo, Disney's Evermoor and Nickelodeon's House of Anubis.

