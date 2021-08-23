SOHM, Inc. Moves a Step Closer in Securing a Definitive Agreement in Previously Announced Proposed Acquisition of Southern California Based Pharmaceutical Company

SOHM, Inc. takes a step forward in establishing its manufacturing base and network in the USA

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories announced today that the Company has finished its due diligence for its previously announced proposed acquisition of a leading Southern California based pharmaceutical company.

Mr. Baron Night, President and CEO of SOHM Inc., said, "We are delighted to announce that after finishing the due diligence process, our legal team is working to prepare for the definitive agreement and road map agreed upon for the acquisition by both the companies.

Mr. Night added that the Company anticipates the final agreement shall be signed on or before the end of this quarter as previously announced. After lengthy discussions, the roadmap for the takeover has been agreed upon, and is in both companies' best interest.

With this, SOHM would also have the opportunity to manufacture in-house its products in the US brands in its manufacturing facility in Southern California, thus increasing its' profitability. The acquisition is in line with the Company's strategy for its growth and stability and brings synergies between the two companies. It will open more contract manufacturing opportunities for the Company and thus more continued revenues and profitability in the very near term.

As soon as the agreement is signed, we shall be making a formal announcement to update all stakeholders. "We are very pleased with our stable growth." Mr. Night stated.

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision "Globalè Prospèro" that tries to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India as well as has strategic alliances with US manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

To know more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports uploaded from time-to-time on OTCMarkets.com.

