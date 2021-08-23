Logo
Alfi Partners with a Major Programmatic Exchange to Enable Advertisers to Purchase Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Campaigns Programmatically

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Alfi's software improves performance of programmatic digital media spend
  • Programmatic advertising set to surpass $150 billion by end of 2021

    • MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or "the Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company, today announced it has partnered with a major programmatic exchange to provide advertisers and agencies one interface to manage, schedule and sell ads more efficiently.

    The combination of the ad exchange and Alfi's intelligent ad platform enables brands and advertisers to immediately benefit by providing a robust reporting interface, allowing them to learn more about how their target audiences interact with ad content. As a result, delivery of ad campaigns will be more targeted based on impressions, ad spots in a loop, frequency of ads and the impact of ads purchased via Alfi's software.

    "Increasingly, advertising executives are becoming aware of how programmatic advertising benefits real-time measurement and campaign management at scale," said Ron Spears, Alfi Chief Revenue Officer. "It is clear that campaign creation, placements and even ad creative can help advertisers configure ad cycles ahead of time to focus on high-level strategy and bid management. Now, withone interface, advertisers and programmatic buyers can work together and ensure all creative content results in positive ROI."

    As commerce becomes increasingly digitized and advertisers use technology to better reach their target audiences, the value of programmatic advertising will increase and is set to surpass $150 billion by the end of 2021.This allows Alfi's advertising inventory, which will reach an excess of $500 million before the end of 2022, join forces with its new partner's multi-billion dollar demand for programmatic advertising. Furthermore, according to Alfi's programmatic research, 94% of global advertising executives are aware of the benefits programmatic advertising will have on their business and cited automation as a main focus.

    "Alfi's distribution of digital screens nationwide provides our partner with an incredible platform for their advertising demand. Our transformative SaaS technology plays in the digital out of home world, which expands advertisers' reach and enables them to gain a powerful understanding of their audience by gender, geography and other non-invasive metrics never before measured," said Chris Whalen, VP National Sales, Alfi. "With our partner's offering, Alfi's customers can now manage execution of their campaigns, and better control interaction with a single system - cutting down on time and overall cost."

    The new collaboration provides additional benefits, including a supply-side platform (SSP) that runs under the same interface as all other digital campaigns, allowing brands and agency partners to monetize unsold inventory via an open exchange or private marketplaces. This is the start of a global transformation in the DOOH markets worldwide.

    Other benefits include:

    • Open Exchanges: Any approved programmatic buyer can bid on unsold inventory in real-time
    • Private marketplaces: Advertisers curate packages of inventory at a fixed rate for preferred buyers
    • Real-time robust diagnostics and reporting tools for immediate decision making
    • Protection of inventory with creative content guidelines and restrictions to ensure the best quality for viewers

    About Alfi Inc.

    Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com.

    Safe Harbor Statement

    This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

    Alfi Inc. Company Contact

    Dennis McIntosh
    Chief Financial Officer
    [email protected]

    Alfi Inc. Investor Relations

    Kevin McGrath
    TraDigital IR
    +1-646-418-7002
    [email protected]

    Alfi Inc. Media Contact

    Danielle DeVoren / Laura Schooler
    KCSA Strategic Communications
    [email protected]

    SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/660841/Alfi-Partners-with-a-Major-Programmatic-Exchange-to-Enable-Advertisers-to-Purchase-Digital-Out-of-Home-DOOH-Campaigns-Programmatically

    img.ashx?id=660841

