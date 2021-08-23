F3Logic, LLC Buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF, KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF, Sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, , BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

- New Purchases: PTBD, KLCD, KDFI, AGOX, KSCD, PWS, FNGO, CORP, DIAL, FNGU, ONLN, MSGE, MSGN, UMDD, CHPT, CHPT, FNGS, URTY, IWR, QYLD, GD, FDRR, PFE, HYG, ORCL, AMD, PAC, PAVE, SOXL, CAH, NVR, ITOT, F, DPW,
- Added Positions: IVOL, FSK, IUSB, VEA, VTV, VTWO, IWN, MO, EQC, CVX, PM, DGRO, BUD, PNR, CAT, SYY, PBCT, AOS, LOW, GPC, LEG, BEN, PPG, XOM, EXPD, AMCR, EMR, ADM, ALB, IEFA, MCK, IJR, NUE, GWW, DOV, WST, ABT, COST, VBK, LH, PLUG, IJH, ABBV, ITW, ASR, VBR, TROW, SBUX, LIN, CWB, SHW, DES, ABEV, CTAS, KOF, USMV, FMX, DLTR, DIA, AFL, VB, SWK, SPAB, HYMB, JPM, DIS, FMAO, FRT, FVD, OMAB, IYF, MU, IJS, IYH, GOOG, WBA, VZ, VYM, AAL, AAPL, ADP, IYG, BA, TSLA, DVY, NOK, JQC, CVS, GLD, OXY, XLU, ESS,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, MTUM, IVE, IEMG, MDT, WMT, CINF, PG, RTX, T, MCD, CB, ISTB, IVV, JNJ, SQ, NEE, IVW, CCL, UPRO, GSLC, ARKK, NIO, IVR, VXF, EFV, ZM, AMZN, IVOO, BND, VTI, CIM, IUSG, D, BSV, XLRE, XLV, XLI, XLK, SPY, DCI, SNPS, USB, XLF, DOCU, DE, VUG, CAG, VCIT, GOOGL, XLC, PEG, EFG, HDV, FFTY, QQQ, MSFT, IXN, MUB, XPEL, IHI, IYW, NEU, SPLV, PAYC, POOL, HBAN, GPN, XLB, FB,
- Sold Out: PTLC, FSKR, VONV, X, KO, ROP, PEP, O, ECL, APD, ROST, KMB, MKC, VOO, SPGI, CL, ATO, BF.B, VFC, BNDX, MPC, ESGU, PFC, BIDU, NOW, VCSH, AMGN, DP2, SBS,
For the details of F3Logic, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/f3logic%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of F3Logic, LLC
- Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) - 2,571,540 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 596,798 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86%
- KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KLCD) - 1,865,530 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (KDFI) - 2,493,314 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (AGOX) - 1,582,253 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.69%. The holding were 2,571,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KLCD)
F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.3%. The holding were 1,865,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (KDFI)
F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 2,493,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (AGOX)
F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 1,582,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD)
F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.772000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 1,290,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS)
F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in Pacer WealthShield ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 693,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 214.91%. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 377,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 196.84%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 299,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)
F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 120.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 116,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 383.84%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 72,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 110.64%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 85,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)
F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $34.74 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.55.Sold Out: (FSKR)
F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2.Sold Out: United States Steel Corp (X)
F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
F3Logic, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.1%. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $179.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. F3Logic, LLC still held 86,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
F3Logic, LLC reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 79.92%. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. F3Logic, LLC still held 1,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Walmart Inc (WMT)
F3Logic, LLC reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 47.88%. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. F3Logic, LLC still held 5,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
F3Logic, LLC reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 67.91%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. F3Logic, LLC still held 2,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
F3Logic, LLC reduced to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 65.51%. The sale prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18. The stock is now traded at around $124.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. F3Logic, LLC still held 3,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
F3Logic, LLC reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 41.32%. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. F3Logic, LLC still held 11,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.
