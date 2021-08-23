Logo
F3Logic, LLC Buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF, KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF, Sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, , BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company F3Logic, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF, KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF, Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF, KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF, sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, , BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, United States Steel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, F3Logic, LLC. As of 2021Q2, F3Logic, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $820 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of F3Logic, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/f3logic%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of F3Logic, LLC
  1. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) - 2,571,540 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 596,798 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86%
  3. KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KLCD) - 1,865,530 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (KDFI) - 2,493,314 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (AGOX) - 1,582,253 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.69%. The holding were 2,571,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KLCD)

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.3%. The holding were 1,865,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (KDFI)

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 2,493,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (AGOX)

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 1,582,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD)

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.772000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 1,290,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS)

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in Pacer WealthShield ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 693,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 214.91%. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 377,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 196.84%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 299,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 120.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 116,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 383.84%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 72,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 110.64%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 85,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $34.74 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.55.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2.

Sold Out: United States Steel Corp (X)

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

F3Logic, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.1%. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $179.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. F3Logic, LLC still held 86,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

F3Logic, LLC reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 79.92%. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. F3Logic, LLC still held 1,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Walmart Inc (WMT)

F3Logic, LLC reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 47.88%. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. F3Logic, LLC still held 5,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

F3Logic, LLC reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 67.91%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. F3Logic, LLC still held 2,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

F3Logic, LLC reduced to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 65.51%. The sale prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18. The stock is now traded at around $124.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. F3Logic, LLC still held 3,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

F3Logic, LLC reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 41.32%. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. F3Logic, LLC still held 11,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.



