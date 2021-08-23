Aigen Investment Management, Lp Buys Deere, Wells Fargo, Clorox Co, Sells Morgan Stanley, Dominion Energy Inc, Dollar General Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aigen Investment Management, Lp Buys Deere, Wells Fargo, Clorox Co, Sells Morgan Stanley, Dominion Energy Inc, Dollar General Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aigen Investment Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, Wells Fargo, Clorox Co, RH, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, Dominion Energy Inc, Dollar General Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aigen Investment Management, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Aigen Investment Management, Lp owns 429 stocks with a total value of $571 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AIGEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aigen+investment+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AIGEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP
  1. Deere & Co (DE) - 48,633 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1077.55%
  2. Clorox Co (CLX) - 79,297 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 298.16%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 27,913 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.72%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 266,462 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. RH (RH) - 15,446 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 266,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RH (RH)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $696.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 15,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.471500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 132,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 217,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $77.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 99,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $405.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 17,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Deere & Co by 1077.55%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 48,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Clorox Co by 298.16%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $169.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 79,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 144.72%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $558.361800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 27,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 805.30%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $177.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 38,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 209.59%. The purchase prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 112,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 1072.08%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $121.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 49,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of AIGEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP. Also check out:

1. AIGEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. AIGEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AIGEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AIGEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider