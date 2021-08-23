Aigen Investment Management, Lp Buys Deere, Wells Fargo, Clorox Co, Sells Morgan Stanley, Dominion Energy Inc, Dollar General Corp

New Purchases: WFC, RH, NEE, PFE, HOLX, LULU, ABT, VRTX, ZS, REGN, FLT, DISCA, DOCU, TT, SHOP, INTC, ES, WDC, AJG, STX, PSTG, PENN, JD, STLD, CTSH, DLTR, LPX, VIPS, MELI, SYY, CNI, LUV, BX, QFIN, SNOW, ALK, CI, FISV, NSC, GNRC, AVGO, AEO, BYD, BNL, NLOK, CMG, COUP, NYT, UNH, CAT, BNTX, ABBV, LNT, DKS, TRU, WMT, BLMN, ATHM, AMD, CRWD, CIEN, MKTX, SPGI, NEM, WAL, DISCK, TRGP, ANF, AEM, WSM, VOYA, WORK, VNT, SCHW, BPMC, WBT, CHWY, MCHP, PWR, PAYC, PVH, WEC, KLAC, CHD, RDS.A, NTNX, FORM, HL, MDU, PEG, AN, ERJ, OXY, SAVE, PRLB, AME, ADM, TCOM, GPK, NKE, TTEK, KTB, CRSR, HIMX, BILI, ZI, T, ALNY, CCEP, DHI, WRK, SM, SYNA, DBRG, AVNS, PEN, PFGC, CDEV, SHC, ABM, CME, DDS, EXP, EWBC, IPG, ORA, SMTC, VSH, SBLK, IRDM, ENR, YEXT, PDD, AVY, CSX, GGB, IRM, MPWR, NTES, ON, RPM, SLM, REGI, DELL, ASML, EPAY, CYH, RIO, WYNN, ENV, HASI, COMM, GBT, ICHR, OCFT, BCS, COF, DD, FMBI, GD, IONS, KLIC, MHK, WRB, WWW, PRG, DFS, GLPG, COR, TBK, LBRDK, NTRA, APLS, SFIX, EB, BRKS, CW, BEN, KSS, RGEN, SNN, TOL, PAG, PODD, NOG, STLA, RVLV, CAG, HMN, JLL, LOGI, TAP, CNR, PLAB, BPOP, ROL, SCVL, TEN, TM, HAYN, BWXT, SRC, TMHC, NWSA, RVNC, NOMD, BOOT, LC, PRPL, ATKR, TALO, MSGE, LEGN, BLI, DCT, FROG, OZON, TWNK, ARRY, GCMG, ASX, DSX, GOGL, PBI, WTI, AUY, CHS, KOS,

Added Positions: DE, CLX, TMO, DIS, BKI, NUE, WLTW, INCY, DVN, TPR, ODFL, MASI, CS, BLL, Z, TRIP, HCA, HFC, RS, TSLA, WCN, WPM, KSU, RNR, RAMP, MAS, OLN, CX, LDOS, ARWR, KO, LAD, SID, RARE, CM, SKX, FOUR, MKC, CROX, NHI, CACI, DOC, NBIX, NET, PHR, RGLD, ALLK, DNB, TRP, TPTX, NEU, SIG, GWRE, BERY, RSG, CNS, HZO, MUFG, CNNE, LAUR, ONB, CPG, EXK, DEA, OCFC, SAP, AL, SKYW, TTM, GIS, TX,

Reduced Positions: D, XEL, SPLK, WU, TSM, SO, MDB, IAC, SIRI, MDLZ, MTCH, FTV, FDS, MTH, CRSP, QDEL, CREE, GPS, ADS, MKL, VRSK, GL, MPC, UMC, TENB, PYPL, BF.B, MCO, MSGS, CMS, NDSN, WDAY, CADE, COTY, IRTC, DKNG, M, GVA, HIBB, PPG, UCBI, NCR, PDCE, RTX, MRTX, KN, VRNS, HUBS, DFIN, UPWK, IHRT, GWW, EIG, EDIT, SONO, REYN, BHE, CMO, WIRE, HTLD, KT, LEG, CDXS, ARCB, AVID, BMY, BKD, CPF, HRL, OSIS, OTTR, BRFS, NXGN, SWX, SWN, THC, XPEL, BSBR, CPRI, TSE, LOB, DOMO, ATRO, ANIP, CCJ, CUTR, FCF, HSTM, BCOR, KRNY, KBAL, LBAI, NP, OI, PRAA, SGEN, HLIO, TNC, KOP, CSII, AG, TAK, ECHO, AMPH, ENTA, BLD, TPB, KNSL, PLMR, MDLA, BRBR, HCKT, CVGW, CYBE, DRD, EBF, INDB, IPAR, IOSP, ROLL, RGP, SAFT, SCL, SRI, ECVT, LOMA, DNLI,

Sold Out: MS, DG, GS, AAPL, PEP, BABA, LMT, BA, AWK, QCOM, AMT, KMB, ECL, VZ, NOC, NIO, BRK.B, NOW, X, ROP, CVX, FB, IIVI, WM, AON, CL, PKI, ENPH, BIIB, PANW, CLF, PPL, TTD, WST, VMW, AA, FCX, JKHY, ETSY, FSLY, AZN, CERN, CB, TWST, OVV, UNP, AAL, HUM, BAX, CSGP, GDDY, RBA, MO, PLUG, SCCO, CFG, DDOG, FLEX, APPN, PLAN, MXIM, PRGO, SNAP, AMG, DRI, JPM, NXST, ZM, BILL, OTIS, SIVB, SHW, RUN, COP, TAL, K, MMM, CACC, VFC, FEYE, SRPT, ALGN, ACGL, CCL, TWLO, FVRR, DUK, KR, LVS, PII, SPR, NRZ, APPS, WIX, SE, CRNC, HES, CMD, OGE, PAGS, LTHM, SYK, KDP, BUD, DBX, MRNA, BLDP, GT, NOV, ANTM, BURL, BOX, SEDG, CPRT, DAR, VIAV, MDT, PBH, CRM, SNBR, ALLY, ZEN, AXTA, GOOS, CDLX, PTON, AU, CCK, HALO, JHG, COHR, SITC, FFIN, IDXX, ILMN, SBGI, AWI, TWO, MTDR, WMS, LITE, IR, VICI, NVT, INSP, ELY, ITW, SJM, VRSN, WBS, ZBH, KBR, PSX, FANG, OMF, CGC, SABR, CHRS, PD, AMKR, BAM, STL, SRE, SU, TGI, MA, TFII, CTLT, BZUN, INMD, RXT, BMRN, SSP, LLY, GE, HSY, MIDD, ORLY, RCI, USCR, MUSA, PAGP, ALLE, SC, OLLI, BALY, RDFN, ALB, ADI, BPFH, CAH, CHE, FCN, MMC, ARGO, BKNG, UTL, VMC, TTGT, CFX, KAR, AAT, ACRE, VCYT, ADNT, ZTO, ROKU, CLVT, LSPD, AUDC, C, DRQ, RE, IT, GTN, HR, HELE, KNL, SHOO, UGI, MAIN, HBM, ARI, UI, ALEX, RC, AR, TWTR, GSBD, UNVR, NTLA, CWH, AM, AVYA, ALLO, DOYU, AMGN, APH, IVZ, APOG, AINV, BRO, CPE, CNQ, XEC, DENN, DY, EMR, FCFS, FULT, MGPI, MRCY, HOPE, FIZZ, NTUS, NVS, PCAR, PFS, RCII, STAA, TPX, UFI, WBA, WABC, G, SLRC, CVE, CLDT, RCM, TROX, CARA, PCTY, FSK, CCS, GPRO, ENVA, REVG, CGBD, ARCE, BCSF, PSNL, IAA, SDC, NVST, WMG, AKAM, BBD, BCRX, CF, CBT, CRI, CHKP, CCU, DXC, CCRN, DCI, EW, FHN, FLS, GTY, HA, JJSF, JCI, KGC, AXGN, LDL, MTB, MCS, MTD, MOD, NI, PAR, SCHL, DHC, SRCL, TCF, TXN, TMP, VRNT, WAFD, WETF, GPRE, QRTEA, COWN, LMAT, SBH, FOLD, GAIN, CYRX, TREE, EFC, THR, LAND, CHMI, GNK, LILAK, PJT, NVCR, UA, PI, CLDR, BHVN, KREF, AMRX, VNE, EVER, SIBN, AMK, SPT, BEAM, CATO, LFC, CDE, CIG, DSPG, ENIA, AUD, AUD, ERIC, EXTR, IMGN, TILE, MRTN, MTRX, NYMT, RBBN, TEVA, ORBC, EC, INN, SXC, PFLT, TLYS, PLYA, LBRT, CASA, ADT, USX, ORCC, CBD, ELP, EZPW, LYG, SMFG, ARAY, ARCO, KDMN, CNDT, NMRK, TUFN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Deere, Wells Fargo, Clorox Co, RH, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, Dominion Energy Inc, Dollar General Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aigen Investment Management, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Aigen Investment Management, Lp owns 429 stocks with a total value of $571 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Deere & Co (DE) - 48,633 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1077.55% Clorox Co (CLX) - 79,297 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 298.16% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 27,913 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.72% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 266,462 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. New Position RH (RH) - 15,446 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 266,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $696.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 15,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.471500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 132,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 217,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $77.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 99,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $405.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 17,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Deere & Co by 1077.55%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 48,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Clorox Co by 298.16%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $169.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 79,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 144.72%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $558.361800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 27,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 805.30%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $177.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 38,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 209.59%. The purchase prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 112,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 1072.08%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $121.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 49,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.