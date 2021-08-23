Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC Buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Everi Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: TPYP, FTGC, RFDI, LMBS, ARKQ, JAAA, VEA, FANG, ARKF, BSV, BSJN, VUG, VKI, HSRT, BSJO, BSJP, FCX, GS, IPAY, BNDX, NFJ, RYJ, LMT, IRM, VTA,
- Added Positions: SPIP, FTSL, IVV, FPE, DGRO, RSP, IJR, STIP, IJH, IEFA, IEMG, ARKK, RDVY, FXR, IAGG, QQQ, EMB, BABA, ICVT, GOF, IXUS, RQI, FXZ, EPD, USRT, FIXD, SUN, DE, ZTS, KMI, WFC, F, UPS, CAT, FMB, VLO, UBER, AGG, ARCC, IVW, REGL, FBT, ACN, UTF, CET, ASG, USA, VZ, EVV, PG, CSQ, DEO, AWP, CCD, UNIT, ORCC, MMM, HON, MRK, TIPX, TY, JQC, NVG, IGR, ETW, BST, FDEU,
- Reduced Positions: TIP, FTSM, FDN, AAPL, FDL, PPT, O, IDV, MSD, QTEC, MSFT, XOM, BA, TWTR, FB, FXL, ITOT, AWF, HD, FEMS, REM, ARKW, MMP, MMD, TSLA, DMO, VMO, FEM, FGD, EMD, FV, AVK, ISTB, HQL, OKE, AMT, GLQ, GAB,
- Sold Out: FTCS, CSCO, EVRI, NRZ,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,207 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 330,764 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,092 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,907 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 49,981 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 89,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.147600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 41,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE3 (RFDI)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE3. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $69.17. The stock is now traded at around $73.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.729000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $80.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $50.46, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.19%. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $30.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 83,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 51,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.63%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 73.82%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $154.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $105.953400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.Sold Out: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $18.77.Sold Out: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64.
