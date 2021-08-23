Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC Buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Everi Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC Buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Everi Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE3, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Everi Holdings Inc, New Residential Investment Corp, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC owns 182 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quad-cities+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,207 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  2. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 330,764 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,092 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,907 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  5. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 49,981 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%
New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 89,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.147600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 41,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE3 (RFDI)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE3. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $69.17. The stock is now traded at around $73.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.729000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $80.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $50.46, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.19%. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $30.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 83,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 51,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.63%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 73.82%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $154.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $105.953400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Sold Out: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $18.77.

Sold Out: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider