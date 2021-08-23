VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Silver Trust, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

- New Purchases: FTGC, FCX, MLPA, BA, ERTH, XLB, VXF, ENB, TIPX, MDT, VTV,
- Added Positions: QQQ, SLV, AY, AMLP, MTB, AGNC, CRM, ISD, TWLO, MSFT, SNAP, ICE, ATVI, V, BG, SPG, GOOG, EWY, VWO, AMZN, NVDA, IBN, ADS, INDA, NEE, SPTM, TGT, XLRE, BZH, VVR, KBE, USMV, SDY, SPDW, AMD, FEZ, MUI, RSP, SJNK, XHB,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, SPY, IBB, AAPL, BABA, NFLX, GLD, ADP, CWB, GOOGL, TXN, HD, UNP, AMGN, ITW, BLK, FAST, JPM, FB, SPAB, XLU, MA, TOTL, BKLN, JNJ, VZ, IVV, T, SPEM, BRK.B, VGT, SPSB, PSX, SBUX, VTI,
- Sold Out: CWEN, VIG, MTUM, XLV, PLUG, QCOM, FDN, MRNA, XBI, JD, WMT, RXT, GDX, PFE, ARKG, EA, TEAM, REGN, NIO, PYPL, ZM, MRK, ICLN, MO, ETSY, GS, ABNB, IDXX, STZ, C,
For the details of VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/visionpoint+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,530 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.73%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,891 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.18%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,384 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.98%
- Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 215,838 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,813 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.59%
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.147600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 286,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 64,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 31,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $217.660100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $64.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 71.18%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $373.349900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 33,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 221.43%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 286,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 70.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 179,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.03%. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 215,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 157.36%. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $136.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 23,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 44.53%. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 366,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.
