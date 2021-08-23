VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Silver Trust, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

New Purchases: FTGC, FCX, MLPA, BA, ERTH, XLB, VXF, ENB, TIPX, MDT, VTV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Silver Trust, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, Alerian MLP ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Apple Inc, Clearway Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,530 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.73% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,891 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,384 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.98% Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 215,838 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,813 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.59%

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.147600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 286,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 64,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 31,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $217.660100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $64.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 71.18%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $373.349900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 33,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 221.43%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 286,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 70.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 179,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.03%. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 215,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 157.36%. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $136.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 23,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 44.53%. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 366,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.