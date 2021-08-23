Logo
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Silver Trust, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Silver Trust, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, Alerian MLP ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Apple Inc, Clearway Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/visionpoint+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,530 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.73%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,891 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.18%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,384 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.98%
  4. Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 215,838 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.03%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,813 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.59%
New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.147600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 286,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 64,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 31,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $217.660100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $64.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 71.18%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $373.349900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 33,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 221.43%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 286,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 70.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 179,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.03%. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 215,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 157.36%. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $136.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 23,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 44.53%. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 366,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

