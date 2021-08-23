Logo
Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, Sells Amgen Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, FIRST TR EXCHANGE

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Andesa Financial Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, sells Amgen Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Merck Inc, Kansas City Southern during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Andesa Financial Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Andesa Financial Management Inc. owns 150 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/andesa+financial+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Andesa Financial Management Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,519 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,257 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  3. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 124,958 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.12%
  4. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 98,912 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 62,704 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $125.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 98,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.744000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 225,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 94,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.147600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 231,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 254,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 92,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 771.21%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.471500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 61,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 855.55%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 60,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $108.29 and $110.48, with an estimated average price of $109.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 124,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 106.63%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 29,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $26.613900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 55,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.66 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Andesa Financial Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Andesa Financial Management Inc. keeps buying
