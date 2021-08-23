Principal Street Partners, LLC Buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Regions Financial Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: ZI, RF, LEG, FHN, TNL, VRT, DFUS, NVDA, BRK.B, ADBE, NSRGY, PPRUY, FSK, SHLS, HTHIY, VIVHY, RHHBY, UNH, SIEGY, CLPBY, QRVO, GETVF, IP, DCP, BAESY, VFC, FNF, TSCDY, PTON, NGLOY, BAC, RBBN, INTC, SGMLF, SGMLF, ELCPF, TLTZF, ENLAY, IFSUF, RGRNF, HOKCY,
- Added Positions: SPY, GOOGL, AAPL, GEL, AMZN, TSLA, ET, AZN, DEO, GRMN, NVO, RIO, STLA, CBOE,
- Reduced Positions: GS, CMCSA, STLD, SNA, HIG, PAG, MS, TXN, IPG, MO, GD, STT, CSCO, CVX, CMI, ADM, EMR, IBM, JPM, AMGN, AVGO, NTAP, SJM, NRG, DUK, EMN, EXC, T, HAS, JNJ, CAG, PPL, BMY, PEP, ABBV, PFE, VZ, CWEN, MA, V, SQ, SWKS, FDX, TSN, ALXN, XPO, AMT, CHTR, CMG, SSNC, VOYA, ENPH, WM, ADSK, GLPI, KSU, MNST, RSG, SEDG, VST, INCY, MLM, PANW, BLK, FB, FLT, PYPL, NOW, VOD, APD, CP, RUN, TMUS, VRTX, CNC, FTNT, HD, LOW, BEPC, MAS, NEP, RJF, UNP, FSLR, FTAI, MET, SBAC, NEE, PNFP, SBUX, TTEK, EQIX, PWR, TPX, BG, CF, DHI, DG, IFF, NFLX, ORLY, RTX, WDAY, AES, BBY, COG, DTE, ENB, IEFA, MDLZ, APH, CL, DIS, ELS, GM, GILD, GPK, KR, CRM, UPS, AVB, DHR, EXP, FRT, PAYX, SRE, SO, SUI, TRGP, EGHT, D, OMC, KO, FISV, MSFT, PG, SYK, COST, MRK, APTO, MPIR, KKR, SAP,
- Sold Out: WD5A, PNW, RMD, WCN, QTS, ARRY, CAT, HPQ, GIS, AEE, CVS, FSKR, BDX, AY, EXPD, KMB, CMS, SLGN, ATR, TELL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Principal Street Partners, LLC
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 214,706 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,399 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.17%
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI) - 211,295 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,938 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,972 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.21%
Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $62.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 211,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 257,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.65 and $57.95, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 93,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 259,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 70,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 44.21%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.790100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 20,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 73.22%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2814.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Genesis Energy LP (GEL)
Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in Genesis Energy LP by 195.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 72,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 160.34%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $708.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 110.48%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46.Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68.Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28.
