Principal Street Partners, LLC Buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Regions Financial Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Comcast Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Principal Street Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Regions Financial Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, First Horizon Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Comcast Corp, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Principal Street Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Principal Street Partners, LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $379 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Principal Street Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/principal+street+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Principal Street Partners, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 214,706 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,399 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.17%
  3. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI) - 211,295 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,938 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,972 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.21%
New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $62.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 211,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 257,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.65 and $57.95, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 93,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 259,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 70,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Principal Street Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 44.21%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.790100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 20,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 73.22%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2814.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Genesis Energy LP (GEL)

Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in Genesis Energy LP by 195.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 72,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 160.34%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $708.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Principal Street Partners, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 110.48%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46.

Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68.

Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Principal Street Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Principal Street Partners, LLC.

1. Principal Street Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Principal Street Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Principal Street Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Principal Street Partners, LLC keeps buying
