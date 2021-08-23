Cresset Asset Management, LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

- New Purchases: RTX, MARA, BSCN, BBEU, JMST, COIN, BBCA, RSX, BYND, MLPX, NUVB, ONEM, AMRN, AVCT, FOLD, ABR, ARNC, ARKF, TEAM, BCS, BRK.A, BHVN, BRMK, CG, CDAY, COP, WISH, DCP, DKNG, EFX, EXC, FMB, MLPA, GWRE, ICSH, BBAX, GRUB, KEYS, KFYP, LGO, VAC, MRVL, MDB, MOS, MVBF, OLN, OGN, PRTY, PING, POOL, PSA, RDFN, SCHF, SJM, STAA, TNDM, TENB, TLRY, TLRY, TTE, TRV, TRMB, TSP, MTN, VALE, VGK, VTEB, VRSN, VRM, WMG, WSO, WES, WRK, AGEN, ALRM, ALNY, AIMC, AQST, ACB, AZRE, BGS, BIGC, BILL, BLBD, BLUE, BAH, EPAY, BF.A, CDNA, CE, CRL, XEC, CTXS, CRAI, DEH, DRI, DECK, DTE, EH, ENIA, ENLC, EVLO, EVRG, FARO, RACE, LMBS, FBHS, FNV, GDS, GEL, GDDY, GHC, GRVY, HLNE, HSY, HES, HIBB, HMC, HZNP, IIIV, IEP, NGVT, IQ, IRBT, THD, REET, IGIB, GOVT, IVAN.U, JT, JKS, JMIA, INKAU, KSS, KLIC, LVS, LLNW, LPSN, LKQ, L, MCK, MPW, MIME, MFG, MOR, NCNO, JWN, NOG, OAS, OSUR, TLK, PSNL, PTR, PSXP, PINS, PYPD, APTS, PFG, PEG, QTWO, QGEN, QRVO, RDWR, RGEN, SRSA, SGEN, SHLX, SMAR, SPMD, STXS, RUN, SIVB, SKT, TTC, UFPI, ULTA, UMH, REMX, VERX, VSH, W, WPM, WF, WF, XHR, XPO,
- Added Positions: AAPL, PLTR, VBR, BMY, VTI, H, ADSK, IVV, MCD, EMLP, TGT, UBER, IAU, IJH, IJK, MMM, AXP, OTIS, QCOM, CRM, VO, ANTM, CAT, KO, CVS, MELI, NVDA, SCHD, VB, C, DHR, DE, DXCM, DIS, EBAY, IEFA, LLY, PEP, RPD, TSLA, UNP, UNH, VTV, WEC, ABB, ABT, ABBV, ADBE, AMD, AFL, APD, ABNB, ALC, ALGN, GOOGL, ABC, APO, ARES, ATO, ADP, BIDU, BRK.B, BA, BP, BF.B, CVX, CTAS, CLX, CME, CL, ED, CPRT, CMI, FANG, DLR, DOCU, DLB, DOV, ECL, EW, EMR, ET, EPD, EQIX, EXAS, FRT, FTNT, FTV, BEN, GD, GILD, GWW, HRL, ITW, IBM, INTU, IVZ, QQQ, NVTA, IOVA, IRDM, JKH, USMV, KEY, KKR, LDOS, LIND, LIN, MTB, MMP, MKC, MRK, MU, MSI, MPLX, NEE, NIO, NTRS, NUE, PAYX, PYPL, PFE, PAGP, PPG, TROW, PRU, O, RNG, ROK, AOS, TTWO, TRGP, TDOC, TMO, TSCO, TWLO, TWTR, TYL, UPS, U, VLO, VNQ, VRSK, WMT, WM, WST, WDAY, XEL, YNDX, YETI, ZEN, Z, ZTS, DDD, AAON, ABM, ACHC, ATVI, AAP, AEG, A, AGNC, AL, AKAM, ALB, BABA, AMBA, ABEV, AMCR, AAL, AWK, AMP, AME, APH, BUD, ANSS, APPN, AMAT, APTV, ANET, ASX, ASML, AZN, AUDC, AZO, AVY, BNS, GOLD, BDX, BGNE, BLI, BBY, BHP, BILI, BIO, TECH, BL, BLK, BX, BKNG, BWA, AVGO, BR, CAH, KMX, CASY, CTLT, CBRE, CNC, CERN, CEVA, CHTR, CHKP, LNG, CHWY, CB, CIG.C, CI, CINF, CRUS, CLVS, CCMP, CMS, CGNX, CRSP, CRON, CRWD, CYBR, DHI, DFS, DG, D, DRD, DUK, ENB, ENDP, ENIC, E, ENPH, ENSG, EOG, EPAM, ERIC, ESGC, ESS, ETSY, EVBG, ROBO, EXPD, FDS, FITB, FEYE, FRC, FSLR, FISV, FIVN, FLT, FMX, F, FOX, FCX, AJG, GRMN, GIS, GM, GMAB, GNTX, GPC, GPN, GSAT, GFI, GS, HIG, HCA, HSBC, HBAN, HY, IBN, ICL, INFO, ILMN, IMGN, ING, IR, ICE, ISRG, EWC, SLV, FXI, HDV, ILF, MBB, IWP, IWS, IJT, TIP, ITUB, JD, JNJ, JCI, YY, KSU, KB, KMB, KMI, LH, EL, LEG, LMAT, LFUS, LYG, LULU, LUMN, MGNI, MANT, MPC, HZO, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MXIM, MDT, MTD, MFGP, MUFG, MOH, MDLZ, MPWR, MNST, MCO, MORN, MSCI, NSTG, NGG, NTES, NOK, NXPI, OKTA, ODFL, OMCL, ON, OKE, PANW, PH, PEGA, PTON, PNR, PBCT, PSX, PXD, PAA, PLUG, PNC, PKX, PPL, PGR, PFPT, PHM, QIWI, KWR, QLYS, DGX, RELX, RSG, RMD, RIO, ROKU, ROL, ROP, ROST, RCL, RDS.B, RDS.A, RPM, SPGI, SGMO, SNY, SCHW, SCHE, SCHA, SE, STX, SCWX, XLE, XLF, XLV, NOW, SHW, SHG, SCVL, SSTK, SLAB, SPG, SKM, SNAP, SNA, SQM, SOGO, SEDG, SONY, LUV, GLD, MDY, SPLK, SPOT, SXI, SWK, STT, STE, STM, SSYS, SYF, SYNH, SNPS, SYY, TRP, TEL, TDY, VIV, TEF, TTEK, TXT, AAN, TTD, TJX, TMUS, TT, TRVG, USPH, UAL, USB, VFC, VNM, VOE, VXUS, VHT, VRNS, VTR, VRTX, VIAC, SPCE, VMW, VOYA, WAB, WBA, WY, WMB, WLTW, WIT, WK, XPEV, YUM, YUMC, ZBRA, ZBH, ZS, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, JPST, PGX, VEA, SPY, VCIT, BSV, TFC, AMZN, EFA, BSCL, VIG, VZ, CARR, VOO, CCAP, SCHV, VYM, BAC, CMCSA, GLW, FB, HUBS, EEM, SWKS, VUG, VV, VWO, ACN, GOOG, MO, AIRC, BEAM, CP, COF, COST, FDX, HON, HPQ, IIPR, INTC, NTLA, BSCM, AGG, SCZ, ACWI, PFF, IWN, TREE, MMC, MSA, NVS, ORCL, PCAR, PM, PSTG, SCHB, SCHX, SPDW, SHM, SQ, CGBD, BND, VCSH, V, XLNX, TXG, ACIW, AES, ALL, DOX, AIG, NLY, AON, ADM, AROC, ARKG, T, AVB, BMI, BCPC, BBVA, BK, OZK, BAX, BIIB, BSX, BTI, BRKS, BC, BWXT, CDNS, CNI, CDW, CX, CVE, CNP, CMG, CHH, CHT, CHD, CIG, CFG, CNS, CMA, STZ, CORE, CSGP, CCI, CSX, DELL, DAL, DVN, DEO, DORM, DOW, DD, ETN, EDIT, EA, ENTG, EQC, JETS, EVR, ES, EXPE, EXPO, EXR, XOM, FFIV, FAST, AGM, FMC, FCN, GPS, GSK, GGG, LOPE, HAL, HDB, HEI.A, HEI, HPE, HD, HUM, ICLR, IDA, IDXX, IP, RSP, IQV, TLT, DGRO, EFG, IBB, IGSB, QUAL, MUB, IWM, IVE, DVY, IJS, KBH, KLAC, KNX, KHC, LHX, LRCX, LANC, LSTR, LNC, LMT, LOW, LYB, MANH, MRO, MA, MTCH, MET, MGM, MGPI, MCHP, MNRO, MS, MSM, NDAQ, NEOG, NTAP, NYMT, NEM, NMR, NOC, NVO, NRG, OMC, ORLY, PD, PAYC, PNFP, PHI, POWI, PRI, PLD, NOBL, PRLB, RJF, ROLL, REGN, RF, RGA, RY, SAP, SBAC, SLB, XLY, XLI, XLU, XLK, SRE, MCRB, SIRI, SO, DIA, SDY, SYK, SMFG, SUI, TTM, TFX, TEVA, TXRH, TD, TM, TPIC, TDG, TKC, UNF, UL, UMC, URI, UNM, VEU, VTIP, VFH, VGT, VEDL, VTRS, WELL, WAL, DLN, WOR, ZM,
- Sold Out: VLUE, BGB, GE, IYZ, VT, VOOG, ORI, HYD, SSO, WORK, OXY, OTEX, PENN, BL1A, PSTH, BEKE, ETV, TLRY, TLRY, ALXN, FATE, QTS, VCYT, ARCC, BLKB, INDA, SPLV, FBGX, IYJ, ORCC, XLRE, VIS, MOMO, PFGC, VDE, GH, WTRE, MGV, CSTL, SDC, FREQ, LMND, IWO, ITB, ATAC.U, BIL, BKLN, GSLC, OCSL, FTCS, M, NICE, MOG.A, MLAB, MKL, IONS, HFC, PEAK, ROCK, NYCB, EMN, CAG, CGEN, CCL, SAM, AIT, AWR, ECOL, EHI, GBDC, RIVE, KW, G, AVAV, EBS, PCK, PZC, FSK, HIX, UBS, SNN, SBGI, SIGA, REG, PSEC, PHG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cresset Asset Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,732,571 shares, 34.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,003,056 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,534,143 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 2,813,972 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,144,868 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 183,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.519900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 300,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 370,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 79,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 99,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $257.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 449.99%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,348,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 1308.35%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 160,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 496.10%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 377,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 599.02%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 106,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $86.12, with an estimated average price of $80.85. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 750,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 782.98%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $337.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The sale prices were between $32.14 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $33.Sold Out: Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund. The sale prices were between $13.31 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.Sold Out: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46.
