Cresset Asset Management, LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cresset Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cresset Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cresset Asset Management, LLC owns 1016 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cresset Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cresset+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cresset Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,732,571 shares, 34.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,003,056 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,534,143 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 2,813,972 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,144,868 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 183,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.519900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 300,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 370,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 79,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 99,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $257.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 449.99%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,348,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 1308.35%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 160,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 496.10%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 377,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 599.02%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 106,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $86.12, with an estimated average price of $80.85. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 750,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 782.98%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $337.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The sale prices were between $32.14 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $33.

Sold Out: Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund. The sale prices were between $13.31 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Sold Out: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cresset Asset Management, LLC.

1. Cresset Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cresset Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cresset Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cresset Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
