Cresset Asset Management, LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cresset Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cresset Asset Management, LLC owns 1016 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cresset Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cresset+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,732,571 shares, 34.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,003,056 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,534,143 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 2,813,972 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,144,868 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 183,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.519900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 300,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 370,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 79,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 99,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $257.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 449.99%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,348,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 1308.35%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 160,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 496.10%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 377,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 599.02%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 106,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $86.12, with an estimated average price of $80.85. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 750,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 782.98%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $337.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The sale prices were between $32.14 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $33.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund. The sale prices were between $13.31 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46.