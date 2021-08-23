Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor, Volshares Large Cap ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February, Sells PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, ISHARES TRUST, ARK Innovation

- New Purchases: FIBR, VSL, FFEB, TDTF, SPHQ, FMAY, EMTL, FMAR, PMAR, BMAR, FCOM, QMAR, JMST, YMAR, BRK.A, IBDO, UJUN, ROBT, UCON, YJUN, DFUS, REET, PAPR, IBDQ, IBDP, DAC, MCK, TDOC, PJAN, HEAR, FSMB, CBRE, SPXZ, COWN, USMV, IBDN, FNDB, TX, DMAY, CLR, XLF, SLM, DFAC, ICSH, BXC, VIAC, PAWZ, ICLN, VTWG, IAPR, TWTR, UJAN, CARR, AMAT, SPMB, CVS, IYR, SWBI, SILJ, COIN, ARKW, QGRO, SQ, COF, ONEY, DLR, UUP, M, BB, IQI, SONN,
- Added Positions: SHY, VTIP, FIXD, PZA, TOTL, SCHX, IAGG, CSX, SCHG, VIG, AMLP, SCHA, SCHF, TQQQ, FTNT, QLD, QQQ, SCHE, VAW, AMZN, BRK.B, TGT, FUMB, TIP, MSFT, ORLY, WMT, MA, SCHC, SCHM, AAPL, PG, SND, SE, LYFT, ANGL, IJS, VHT, XLP, ADBE, DPZ, NEE, INTC, NOC, VRTX, BSV, CIBR, EEM, IBB, SCHP, SHM, BAC, CSCO, INTU, KLAC, KMB, PGR, SHW, SO, SYY, DIS, FB, ABBV, BABA, ARKG, BNDX, DGRW, DOL, EDV, FMB, GOVT, HACK, ITA, LTPZ, MGK, MGV, RDVY, SLV, SPTL, SPYD, SSO, VB, VDE, VGT, VOT, VPU, VTV, ABT, AFL, APD, AMGN, BDX, FIS, C, KO, CL, CMCSA, DHR, D, EOG, IP, ISRG, MDT, ES, ORCL, PFE, RGR, TXN, RTX, UNH, WFC, ET, DAL, V, IRDM, GWRE, PANW, XLRN, RNG, VEEV, SILK, AI, DNMR, DTD, ESGD, ESGE, FIW, IJH, IWR, KOMP, LQD, MBB, SIL, VDC, VEA, VFH, VOE, VXF, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, IEF, ARKK, JPST, LGLV, LMBS, SPTS, TSLA, MKC, VBR, IDXX, NFLX, CHD, COST, BIV, FTSM, TFI, UPWK, IAU, VT, CVX, NVDA, QCOM, BLV, RWO, BND, EFG, EMLP, IJR, NEAR, RSP, SCHB, VCR, VCSH, VNQ, AEM, BA, F, GPC, PAAS, TROW, UNP, PFN, UXIN, SNOW, FCG, GDXJ, IHI, IJT, IWF, MGC, PFF, PPA, SCHZ, SPYG, VEU, VGIT, VO, VYM, XHE, AMT, ADP, BMY, ED, GLW, DOV, ECL, EMR, GD, GS, HON, IDCC, JPM, LOW, MCD, SPGI, MS, NKE, SWKS, LUV, SBUX, STT, SPWR, WY, WEC, MYD, DG, PNR, ROKU, FDN, FLRN, IVW, IXUS, IYH, MUB, PDBC, ROBO, VBK, VCIT, VNLA, XLI, XLV,
- Sold Out: CORP, REGN, IEI, GE, PULS, AMD, EBAY, JWN, CDNS, QCLN, PLUG, RAD, JMIA, XBI, MBG, IVOL, XLU, WTRG, NIO, MKTX, KRE, ENPH, SOXX, KSS, BLK, XME, SNDL,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 115,385 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 219,849 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 106,569 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,483 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 115,606 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.38%
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $98.94 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.009000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 114,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Volshares Large Cap ETF (VSL)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Volshares Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $43.56, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 120,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (FFEB)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The purchase prices were between $34.47 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.173500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 130,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.95 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 164,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 92,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (FMAY)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May. The purchase prices were between $35.22 and $36.2, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $37.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 83,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 185.91%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 67,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 44.92%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 185,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 102,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $27.32, with an estimated average price of $26.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 244,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 229.39%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 60,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The sale prices were between $110.27 and $114.02, with an estimated average price of $112.09.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.63.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.
