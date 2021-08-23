Logo
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor, Volshares Large Cap ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February, Sells PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, ISHARES TRUST, ARK Innovation

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor, Volshares Large Cap ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February, FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, sells PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, ISHARES TRUST, ARK Innovation ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC owns 425 stocks with a total value of $613 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/main+street+financial+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 115,385 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 219,849 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 106,569 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,483 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 115,606 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.38%
New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor (FIBR)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $98.94 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.009000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 114,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Volshares Large Cap ETF (VSL)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Volshares Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $43.56, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 120,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (FFEB)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The purchase prices were between $34.47 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.173500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 130,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.95 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 164,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 92,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (FMAY)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May. The purchase prices were between $35.22 and $36.2, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $37.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 83,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 185.91%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 67,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 44.92%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 185,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 102,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $27.32, with an estimated average price of $26.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 244,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 229.39%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 60,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The sale prices were between $110.27 and $114.02, with an estimated average price of $112.09.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.63.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC. Also check out:

1. Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider