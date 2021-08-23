Logo
Mirsky Financial Management Corp. Buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Arist

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mirsky Financial Management Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirsky Financial Management Corp.. As of 2021Q2, Mirsky Financial Management Corp. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MIRSKY FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CORP.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mirsky+financial+management+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MIRSKY FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CORP.
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 278,606 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.61%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 68,141 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.30%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 122,752 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 220,118 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.99%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 196,634 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.75%
New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $95.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.491400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 130,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB)

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $52.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.384500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 178,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.599200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 85,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 75,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.23 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $42.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.61%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 278,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.75%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 196,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $269.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 68,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1876.11%. The purchase prices were between $75.47 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $79.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.137500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 54,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 1617.13%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $157.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 28,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 78,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of MIRSKY FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CORP.. Also check out:

1. MIRSKY FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CORP.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MIRSKY FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CORP.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MIRSKY FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CORP.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MIRSKY FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CORP. keeps buying
