Vision Capital Corp Buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Camden Property Trust, Sells Sun Communities Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Camden Property Trust, Invitation Homes Inc, sells Sun Communities Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vision Capital Corp. As of 2021Q2, Vision Capital Corp owns 6 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 374,940 shares, 40.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.98% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 775,877 shares, 17.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.52% American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 631,374 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 546,970 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.27% Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 270,000 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.32%

Vision Capital Corp initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64. The stock is now traded at around $144.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 72,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vision Capital Corp added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.11%. The holding were 374,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vision Capital Corp added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 98.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.476500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 546,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vision Capital Corp added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 44.52%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 775,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37.

Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71.

Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $60.56 and $69.67, with an estimated average price of $65.42.

Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $62.13, with an estimated average price of $57.35.

Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $70.55.

Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.75.