Vision Capital Corp Buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Camden Property Trust, Sells Sun Communities Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

- New Purchases: CPT,
- Added Positions: ARE, BLDR, INVH,
- Reduced Positions: AIRC,
- Sold Out: SUI, COLD, GRP.U, MDC, ELS, DRE, TMHC, HPP,
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 374,940 shares, 40.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.98%
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 775,877 shares, 17.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.52%
- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 631,374 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 546,970 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.27%
- Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 270,000 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.32%
Vision Capital Corp initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64. The stock is now traded at around $144.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 72,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Vision Capital Corp added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.11%. The holding were 374,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Vision Capital Corp added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 98.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.476500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 546,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Vision Capital Corp added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 44.52%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 775,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71.Sold Out: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U)
Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $60.56 and $69.67, with an estimated average price of $65.42.Sold Out: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)
Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $62.13, with an estimated average price of $57.35.Sold Out: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $70.55.Sold Out: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)
Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.75.
